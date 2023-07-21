What did the parents of the victims ask the boy killer | Info

During the four-hour hearing of the killer boy from “Vladislav Ribnikar” Elementary School, the parents of the victims had the opportunity to ask the boy a question.

During the interrogation of the student who committed the gruesome massacrethe parents of the injured students mustered up their courage and asked a few questions to the killer boy, who was interrogated via video link from the premises of the psychiatric clinic where he has been for two and a half months.

“A mother asked the boy when he last cried. His answer left everyone present speechless, because he coldly said without emotion or empathy towards the victims and their families, ‘I don’t remember the last time I cried,'” reveals the source. Ringing.

As a reminder, the thirteen-year-old was heard as a witness in the investigation conducted by the Higher Public Prosecutor’s Office in Belgrade against his father, due to the suspicion that he took his son to the shooting range and taught him to shoot even though he was only 13 years old, as well as because the weapon for which he had a license was insufficiently secured, so his son easily obtained two pistols. Let us remind you that on the fateful day, he took the weapon from the safe, which he allegedly stated “that he opened it easily because it had three numbers, two of which were already set to open the safe and that he only turned the third twice”.

On the fateful day, he entered the school armed, first killed a security guard, then three girls he found in the corridor, and then he entered his class, which was having a history lesson, and started killing the children one by one.

“Apart from the weapons, the safe from which he said he easily took weapons, the shooting range and shooting practice, he was asked questions about the relationship in his family. When he was asked to say what his father was like, he immediately answered “good and smart”, but when the same question was asked about his mother, he remained silent for almost a whole minute and then said ‘caring and smart‘, sagovornik Kurira reveals.

According to his words, the audience was particularly surprised by his meeting with his mother, whom he had not seen for two and a half months, since he was placed in a psychiatric institution. By the way, it was the mother, as the guardian because the father was arrested on the same day, who signed the consent on May 3rd for him to be placed in that institution.

“His mother hugged him, but without emotion, there were no tears or any reaction. She briefly told him ‘to answer all the questions’ and he answered her ‘are you happy now'”, reveals the interlocutor, but he could not specify whether he meant a meeting or something else.

As he says, everyone present was shocked by the answers he gave to the questions of prosecutors, lawyers, attorneys of the injured parties, as well as the parents of the peers he killed that day at school.

They are not my friends

“When asked if he was a victim of abuse, he answered ‘perhaps psychologically’, and when asked why he didn’t report it to anyone, he coldly answered ‘because I didn’t want to’. The mother of one of the children asked if his friends came to his house, and he answered ‘yes, but they weren’t really his friends’. He was also asked if he knew that one of the seriously injured boys said that he was his best friend, and he said ‘no’,” reveals the interviewer.

Tajac was also created when he was asked a specific question. – Why did you shoot? – was the question.

“I was wrong, it was a mistake,” answered the killer boy from elementary school shortly but coolly. One girl’s mother asked him why he killed her daughter when he didn’t know her. “I killed in turn, everyone who came across. I’m sorry,” was the thirteen-year-old’s answer.

