What do the longest-lived people on earth eat for breakfast | Magazine

The longest-lived people on Earth are known for their healthy habits, balanced diet, and positive outlook on life. Whenever they get the chance, they spend time socializing. As for nutrition, about 90 percent of the total diet of people in the Blue Zones is made up of carbohydrates, and they mostly eat cereals, beans or tubers. If you’re wondering how they start their day, here are some of their menus:

Okinawa

The first meal of the day on the Japanese island of Okinawa is significantly different from what most Serbs consume in the morning in their homes. A traditional breakfast usually consists of from some kind of grain, usually cooked rice combined with fermented soybeans. The meal is often enriched with miso soup, nori seaweed, fresh and pickled vegetables, a piece of grilled fish and/or tofu.

Ikaria

The inhabitants of Ikaria start their day with a cup of herbal tea, often made from herbs that they have picked and dried in the wild. On an empty stomach, take a spoonful of homemade honey and pour it with a cup of warm goat's milk to strengthen immunity. He will eat for breakfast whole grain bread that they baked themselves and pair it with homemade cheese, yogurt and vegetables from their garden.

Loma Linda

Oatmeal cooked with locally grown fruit and without artificial sweeteners is a favorite breakfast choice for many residents of Linda Loma. Oatmeal is additionally refined with spices such as cinnamon, but also sources of vegetable fats such as nuts in order to obtain a tasty and nutritionally complete meal.

Nicoya, Costa Rica

Rice and beans are a favorite combination in Latin American countries, which the population eats at least once a day. Costa Rica is no exception. The combination is popular in the blue zone in Nikoja rice, black beans and various fruits and vegetables. These are tomatoes and avocados, then papayas and bananas. Along with rice and beans, some kind of baked home-made eggs are often served – scrambled eggs or scrambled eggs.

Sardinia

Breakfast is not the most important meal in Sardinia. Italians are generally not big fans of breakfast and it is more important for them to start the day with a good cup of coffee than with food. In the past, shepherds in Sardinia used to start their day with thin buns from wheat flour with a piece of homemade sheep’s cheese and a cup of milk. Even today, some people will eat a bowl of milk in which they have soaked old bread, and on the menu you can also find some fresh fruit picked from a tree in the yard.

