Protests continue in Israel. Last week, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu walked back his government’s push to overhaul the Israeli judicial system, but did not abandon the effort. Instead, the government will take it up again in a few months when the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, returns from its spring recess.

As part of the agreement to delay the legislation, a new national guard force will be created under the control of the National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir. Dr. Yara Hawari, senior political analyst at the Palestinian thinktank Al-Shabaka, says, “Itamar Ben-Gvir is an extremist, he’s someone who has consistently called for violence against Palestinians throughout his political career.”

In today’s episode, breaking news Palestine News Director Yumna Patel speaks with Dr. Hawari about developments in the protests, and what they mean for Palestinians living under Israeli occupation and apartheid.

Articles and links mentioned in the show

Share this podcast

Follow The breaking news Podcast wherever you listen

We want your feedback!

More from breaking news

Subscribe to our free email newsletters:

Follow us on social media