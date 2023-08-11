What do the red, blue and white colors on toothpaste mean | Magazine

Here’s what’s behind these toothpaste colors!

There are countless toothpastes on the market today – from plain white ones to black (charcoal) and colorful ones… But one color of toothpaste has remained in the memory of many. Or rather more of them. They are in question red, blue and white.

And did you know that each color on this toothpaste has a special meaning, or rather consists of a special ingredient that helps in healthy dental hygiene?

For example, the white part of the toothpaste contains substances that remove plaque and, as a result, whiten the teeth. The red line on the paste usually contains vital elements for proper gum care, and the blue line contains antimicrobial and breath-freshening components. This appearance of the paste is not necessary and not all pastes are the same color, but each one contains the necessary ingredients to maintain the health of teeth and gums.

The main ingredients of the paste are:

abrasive agents (25-60%) constituents (20-40%) water (15-50%) paint (up to 3%) detergent substances (up to 2%) binding agents (up to 2%) aromatic substances (up to 1.5% ) preservatives, stabilizers, sweet substances, prophylactic agents (such as fluoride), medicinal substances

