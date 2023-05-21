What do we know about the situation in Bakhmut, the city in ruins that has been disputed for 7 months

There are important road connections with other parts of the Donetsk region: in the east to the border with Luhansk, in the northwest with Sloviansk and in the southwest with Kostiantynivka. For this Bakhmut, which had about 70,000 inhabitants and an area of ​​just over 40 square kilometers, has been contested for over seven months by the Ukrainians and Wagner mercenaries. A battle that continues among the rubble because this is what you see in the images and which the Ukrainian president was told today Zelensky: “It is only in our hearts”, but which seems to have a very high symbolic value for the Russians. So much the Russian president himself Vladimir Putin spoke to congratulate the strike teams of the Wagner mercenary group for the “liberation of Artyomovsk“. But if Kiev reiterates that the city is not under Russian control, the army does not rule out the possibility that the troops may withdraw from Bakhmut. The spokesman of the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Cherevaty says: “Withdrawal from the city or its defense will be decided only taking into account the expediency and preserving our forces and means. Various options are possible, but this depends only on the assessment of the command, which for more than one year of the war has proven that it always makes the right decisions, then it will allow to inflict even more damage on the enemy.

The situation, net of the impossibility of verifying on the ground, should be this: the Russians concentrated in the center and the Ukrainians who would have “semi-surrounded” the city. A stalemate, while the G7 also discusses theuse of F16s which now with certainty will be supplied to Ukraine. He had been the leader of the Wagners, Yevgeny Prigozhin, surprising everyone by announcing that his mercenaries have taken “full control” of the city. An announcement that came after days of recriminations and threats against Moscow and the ministers by the number one of the mercenaries who, however, had announced that “by May 25 we will create the necessary lines of defense and hand it over to the military” of the Russian army, he added, with the sound of artillery as a backdrop to his statements. The city is the scene of the longest and bloodiest battle of the invasion. Both Moscow and Kiev are believed to have suffered heavy losses in holding the city. As admitted by Prigozhin himself: “We fought not only the Ukrainian army here, we fought the Russian bureaucracy,” he said, arguing that the losses of his mercenaries were “five times higher” due to the choices of the Russian Defense, blaming the minister Sergei Shoigu and the Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov for turning the offensive into “their amusement”. “One day in history they will pay for their actions.”

But one of his conquests would have more than anything else a high symbolic value: if confirmed, it would in fact be a victory for Russia, which has not had a tangible result on the field for some time. And it certainly would not bode well in view of the launch of the long-awaited Kiev counter-offensive. According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) in its daily report on the progress of the conflict, as reported by Ukrainska Pravada, the announcement of Bakhmut’s capture by Russia has no strategic significance, as it will not allow the exhausted forces of Moscow to create a bridgehead for further offensive operations. The US research center also believes that the statement of the founder of the Wagner Group Yevgeny Prigozhin about the departure of his mercenaries from the disputed city may be an attempt to mislead Ukrainian troops. “Prygozhin’s victory over Bakhmut’s remaining districts is purely symbolic, even if it were true – writes the think tank -. The last blocks of eastern Bakhmut, which, according to Prigozhin, were captured by the forces of the Wagner group, are not important either tactically or operationally. Their capture does not provide Russian forces with operationally significant territory to continue offensive operations or any particularly strong position from which to defend against possible Ukrainian counterattacks. The study center’s experts also point out that continued Ukrainian counterattacks to the north, west and southwest of Bakhmut will complicate any further advances by Russian troops beyond the city in the near term.