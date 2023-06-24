What do we know about the Wagner group’s armed uprising against the Russian army

According to numerous witnesses, during the night between Friday and Saturday, men and military vehicles of the Russian mercenary group Wagner entered the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, not far from the border with Ukraine, after the head of the Wagner group Yevgeny Prigozhin had accused the The Russian army of having attacked its militiamen and had announced that it would lead its men inside Russian territory in a “march for justice” against the military leaders of the regular army.

In an address to the nation on Saturday morning, Russian President Vladimir Putin described Prigozhin’s actions as an act of treason and a “stab in the back,” and said the regular army had already received all necessary orders to deal with the situation. However, he acknowledged that the situation in Rostov on Don is rather complicated.

One of the headquarters of the regular Russian army is located in Rostov-on-Don and from there the operations to attack Ukraine are coordinated. It is still not entirely clear what is happening in the city: Prigozhin said that all the main military buildings and the airport would be occupied by his men, and there are many photos and videos circulating online that confirm this, but there are currently no details evidence of armed clashes.

The very serious clash between Prigozhin and the main commanders of the Russian army has been underway since Friday, and is probably the greatest internal danger to President Vladimir Putin’s regime since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. It is not yet entirely clear what the dimensions of this clash are or whether it will involve, as some analysts claim, an actual military revolt by the tens of thousands of soldiers of the Wagner group against the regular Russian army. Prigozhin said that from Rostov-on-Don he would be ready to march with his men on the capital Moscow, where the government has enormously increased security measures, but even these announcements are all to be confirmed.

Prigozhin’s accusations against the military headquarters of the Russian army have been going on for months. Prigozhin accuses military and defense ministry chiefs, especially Minister Sergei Shoigu, of being corrupt, of not doing enough to contribute to the Russian military effort in Ukraine and of sabotaging the Wagner group, which is fighting alongside the Russian army in many areas of the front.

On Friday, however, Prigozhin’s allegations against military leaders escalated in intensity. In a series of videos posted on Telegram, Prigozhin said that Russia entered the war in Ukraine because of a series of lies and because it was prompted by the desire of the “oligarchs” to do new business on Ukrainian territory. Above all, on Friday evening he accused the Russian army of bombing a camp of the Wagner group, killing “an enormous number” of his militiamen. The Russian Defense Ministry has denied this, and there is no way to independently confirm Prigozhin’s allegations.

In any case Prigozhin, responding to this alleged attack, said that “the evil generated by the military commands of this country must be stopped”, and that for this he would lead his men into Russian territory in a “march for justice”. “We are 25,000 and we will solve the chaos that is taking place in this country,” he said.

In response, Russia’s National Counter-Terrorism Committee opened a criminal case for inciting armed revolt against Prigozhin and demanded “an immediate cessation of illegal actions” by the Wagner group.

Sergei Surovikin, who is the deputy commander of Russian operations in Ukraine (he was the absolute commander until a few months ago) and one of the top Russian military leaders, also released a video on Friday evening. With an assault rifle on his knee, Surovikin asked the Wagner Group militiamen not to obey Prigozhin’s orders and to remain in their camps. “The enemy is waiting for our internal political situation to flare up. Don’t play into the enemy’s hands at this difficult time for the country!”

General “Armageddon” Surovikin published a video calling Wagner to “obey the Supreme Commander”. “I have just returned by the order of the Ministry of Defence from the zero line, where our forces, our commanders, our soldiers, volunteers carry out the objective, fighting the… pic.twitter.com/oUgGWmlHsI — Dmitri (@wartranslated) June 23, 2023

In the night between Friday and Saturday there were therefore large military movements, on which, however, it is quite difficult to have precise confirmations. Numerous testimonies, including official ones, have confirmed the presence of a large number of men and equipment apparently from the Wagner group in Rostov-on-Don, where, however, there have been no major reports of military clashes. However, the governor of the region where Rostov is located has asked residents to stay indoors and not go near the city center.

Prigozhin said that Rostov was occupied, and that from there he was ready to advance on Moscow, with the intention of “going to the end”. The anti-terrorism alert has been increased in Moscow, and since Friday evening photos of a large number of police and military vehicles – this time belonging to the regular army – have been circulating to protect the city. For now, however, there are no reports of clashes or unrest.

