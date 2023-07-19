What does Andreja Pejić look like now? Fun

Andreja Pejić became one of the most successful models from this area and made a revolution as the first androgynous model.

She was born in Tuzla as Andrej Pejić, grew up in Svilajnec and Australia, and ten years ago she conquered leading world designers, such as Jean Paul Gaultier and Marc Jacobs. Nine years ago, she changed her gender and became Andreja. She is the first transgender model on the cover of the men’s magazine GQ, the first on the cover of Vogue, as well as many other prestigious fashion magazines, and she was even the muse of Gaultier and Marc Jacobs.

Andreja Pejić Jadranka is a Serb by her mother, and Vlada Pejić is a Croat by her father. Her parents divorced when she was five years old. During the war in Bosnia, Andreja fled to a refugee camp near Belgrade with her brother, mother and grandmother Danica. And then they moved to the village of Vojska near Svilajnec. She met her father for the first time when she was four years old. Her mother wanted the children to have a good relationship with their father, which is why they spent a month with him every summer.

After the NATO bombing of Yugoslavia, she went to Melbourne with her family. Andreja entered the world of modeling when she was only 16 years old, and she first attracted everyone’s attention as an androgynous model, wearing both men’s and women’s pieces. She also decided to change her profession, and in addition to modeling, she is now also involved in acting. In her debut “Daliland” she played Salvador Dali’s lover Amanda Lear, and many agree that they could not have chosen a better actress for this film.

Recently, she rarely appears in public, so many people wondered what is happening with her, and as it seems from her Instagram, where she is quite active, she is enjoying life to the fullest. Andreja looks somewhat different than at the time of her greatest fame, and it is noticeable that she has gained a little weightbut still radiates unreal beauty.



FROM SVILAJNAC TO WORLD FASHION RUNWAYS AND SEX CHANGE! She became a top model – Andreja doesn’t look like herself, SHOCKED by her appearance

