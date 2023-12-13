What does each country ask for in the disputed area?

Guyana and Venezuela to meet over dispute on Essequibo territory

The long-standing territorial dispute between Guyana and Venezuela over the Essequibo territory is set to be addressed in a meeting scheduled for Thursday. The meeting was proposed by the Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves.

Both countries have accepted the call for the meeting and have invited the president of Brazil, Lula da Silva, as a participant. The meeting is expected to take place in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The disputed territory of Essequibo spans almost 160,000 km2 in northeastern South America and is known for its rich oil resources. The controversy over Essequibo dates back to the late 19th century, with both countries laying claim to the territory.

Venezuela lost the territory in 1899 due to the Paris Arbitration Award, which Guyana has effective control over. However, Venezuela has considered the award null and void since 1962 and has denounced it to the UN. The Geneva Agreement was signed in 1966, acknowledging the existence of the dispute.

Recently, tensions have escalated due to a referendum held in Venezuela, where around 95% of citizens voted in favor of creating a Venezuelan state in the Essequibo region. This move has been rejected by the Government of Guyana, and the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has ruled that an annexation of Essequibo by Venezuela would be illegal.

The ICJ has been trying to mediate the dispute for several years, with Guyana appealing to confirm the legal validity of the Paris Arbitration Award decision. However, Venezuela has rejected the ICJ’s jurisdiction and insists that the Geneva Agreement is the only legal instrument it recognizes in the dispute.

With the meeting scheduled for Thursday, both countries are expected to discuss their respective positions on Essequibo. It remains to be seen whether this meeting will lead to a resolution in the long-standing territorial dispute.

