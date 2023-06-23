What does Goran Bregović’s wife look like | Fun

Goran Bregović’s wife rarely appears in public, and now one daughter published a photo together and showed her mom.

The famous musician Goran Bregović has been married to By Janan, whom he met back in 1977, when she was only 16 years old. She gave birth to three daughters, Emma, ​​Lulu and Una, and for all these years we rarely had the opportunity to see her in public.

The wife of a popular musician skilfully hides from the public eye, and the reason is simple, her partner is famous, and she does not want to be part of the media since she is not a public figure. Dženana was always considered to be measured and modest, and with her name went the epithet that she was one of the most beautiful women in Yugoslavia, and “the most beautiful Sarajka”.

“Oh, what a beauty. I am an old woman. But you can ask me how I feel as a mother whose daughter is an artist.” Dženana once said.

Dženana, together with their daughter Una, spent time in Berlin, and thanks to social networks we can see what Brega’s mysterious wife looks like today. The two of them had lunch in a restaurant, and also visited a museum – “My mom and I are shocked how the museum in Berlin looks because every house in our country looks like this“, she wrote in the description of the photo.

It is known that the couple changed their residential address at one point, and the decision fell on Paris, where they live a peaceful and harmonious life with their daughters. When it comes to the singer’s origins, his father is Croatian and his mother is Serbian, his wife is Muslim, and all three daughters, he said, are of different religions. From the point of view of his wife and him – it is the choice of their heirs.

“When my children were small, they were Muslims during Eid because they received gifts then, and during Christmas and Easter they were Christians because they also received gifts then. Now I don’t know what they are celebrating. I think she’s just an average Buddhist. Of course, that doesn’t bother me. My children will be French, although they like to come to our region and have friends here. And it’s too late for my wife and I, the two of us will always be our own. Treated ours. It’s hard to heal from that in life,” Bregović said a few years ago.

When asked in what spirit he raised his daughters, Brega said: “You should enable the children to have freedom of choice, when they choose to be aware of what they choose. I leave them the freedom to be religious or not. My father and mother were communists, so no religious holidays were celebrated in my home, but an Orthodox priest lived above me, so I always had eggs for Easter. And at the same time, I was in such a neighborhood that for Eid I always sent a compian sacrifice, that is the meat of a ram that is slaughtered for Eid. So that day I received the sacrifice. Regardless of the fact that I was in such a house, God regularly sent me signals”.

