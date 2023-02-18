If you have gone gray prematurely, pay attention to these health conditions!

Over the years, as we age, the pigment cells, which give our hair its color, slowly die out. This means that when our hair grows, it will no longer contain so much color, but will slowly take on grayish or white.

Although it is a natural process, in some cases, the sudden appearance of gray hair can be a sign of a certain medical condition. Here are some of them:

1. Lack of vitamin B12

Vitamin B12 deficiency is one of the most common causes of premature gray hair. Studies have found that taking B12 supplements reduces high levels of homocysteine, which can lead to hair loss, and prevents premature graying. The vitamin, found in meat, fish and milk, also helps produce red blood cells, which are essential for hair growth and health.

2. Neurofibromatoza

Neurofibromatosis is a condition that causes the appearance of tumorous changes on the skin, organs of the nervous system and numerous other organs, especially the eye. It is caused by a genetic mutation of certain genes and can be inherited from parents or occur in the early development of the patient. There is currently no prevention or cure, but the tumors are usually not cancerous. People with this disease have dark spots of different sizes and shapes all over their body, and some notice a change in hair color.

3. Diseases of the thyroid gland

Hormonal changes caused by a thyroid problem, such as hyperthyroidism or hypothyroidism, can also be responsible for premature gray hair. Your thyroid health can also affect your hair color. An overactive or underactive thyroid gland can cause your body to produce less melanin.

4. Alopecia

Autoimmune disease, where the body attacks itself, can also cause premature gray hair. In the case of alopecia, the immune system can attack the hair and cause loss of pigment. The most common symptom is spots, i.e., seals on the scalp, and both men and women are equally affected.

