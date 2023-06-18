What does Jennifer Aniston eat | Entertainment

He is 54 years old, looks better than ever, but likes to “cheat”!

Known as someone who is extremely dedicated to a healthy lifestyle, Jennifer Aniston (54) looks better than ever. Her diet is based on a high protein content, few carbohydrates and a minimal amount of sugar. When she combines all that with the training she does five times a week, she gets a result that is the envy of her colleagues who are half her age.

However, this does not mean that Jennifer is giving up her favorite drink food. When he wants to enjoy himself, he will indulge in unhealthy options. He loves it “cheat day”, that is, the moment when he decides to indulge in his favorite flavors without counting calories. Then he drinks martinian alcoholic drink that is a mixture of gin and vermouth, with the addition of an olive or a lemon wedge at the end.

“Jennifer Aniston’s meals are high in protein with a healthy amount of carbohydrates, and she also indulges in treats and cheat days. If she wants to enjoy a martini or a tequila, she will. That’s not a problem for her,” said a source close to the actress.

By the way, vermouth is flavored wine with the addition of herbs, spices and fruits. If you choose vermouth that has fewer calories – dry vermouth, you will receive a low-calorie alcoholic drink. Dry vermouth has 20 calories in 15 ml, and gin has 194 calories in 85 milliliters. which is a total of about 210 calories.

Recall that Jennifer recently revealed how she ruined her body. After a photoshoot for the fitness brand “Evolve” of which she is an ambassador, Jennifer Aniston stunned the world with her stomach. It was perfectly sculpted, and the actress revealed that she had been over-training for 15 years. Take a look what exactly does jennifer eat for breakfast, lunch and dinner!

