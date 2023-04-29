What does Leon look like today | Fun

“Vitamins are drunk,” commented the followers of the appearance of Stefan Dimitrijević, known as Leon

Source: YouTube/screenshot/Prva TV/Instagram/leon_music1

A few years ago, Serbia enthusiastically commented on a new name on the Serbian music scene, singer Leon, who irresistibly resembles Hollywood actor Brad Pitt.

After a duet with Severina and participation in the show program “Your face sounds familiar”, Leon was engaged in a film and a series, and then withdrew from the public and with the first announcement, after a long time, shocked with his transformation.

Leon cut off his long blond hair, gained 15 kilograms and put on muscle. Comments on his Instagram range from congratulating him on his looks to calling him “looks like he’s been taking vitamins.”

