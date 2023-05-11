Home » What does Ruslana look like now? Fun
World

What does Ruslana look like now? Fun

by admin
What does Ruslana look like now? Fun

Ruslana brought victory to Ukraine in 2004 at Eurovision, and today few people recognize her.

Source: YouTube/ MöbiuSei/Ruslana/printscreen/

Ukrainian singer Ruslana she presented herself to the whole of Europe in 2004 when she represented her country with the song “Wild dances” at Eurovision songs.

With her unusual performance and striking costumes, she left a strong impression on the large audience, and delighted everyone with her powerful voice. She won and became a real star in Ukraine, but also in Europe. Ruslana continued her musical career and is a frequent guest at music festivals, and the song with which she brought victory to her country is still heard.

Ruslana looks completely different today. A few months ago, she was the star of a show in which she performed a Eurovision number, and 19 years later, few people managed to recognize her. It is evident that the singer had numerous procedures on her face, and she quickly found herself the target of comments on social networks.

Check it out:

Do you remember her performance?


Ruslana
Source: YouTube/Ruslana

See also  Tunisia, judicial showdown for Ennahdha

You may also like

Stock market, positive Asian squares. Bank of England...

Israeli rocket attacks and airstrikes continue in Gaza...

Ojete Calor joins the Mediterránea de Gandía cartel

The Spanish left claims the good results in...

Ukrainian war, Kiev: Russian cluster bombs in Zaporizhzhia....

Palermo increasingly a destination for influencers, Roman Youtubers...

We interviewed the hardcore duo Tano! for his...

News Udinese – Successful surgery for Ehizibue /...

Trump attacks: «January 6 was a beautiful day....

Arrested pimps in Belgrade | Info

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy