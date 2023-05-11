What does Ruslana look like now? Fun

Ruslana brought victory to Ukraine in 2004 at Eurovision, and today few people recognize her.

Ukrainian singerRuslana she introduced herself to the whole of Europe in 2004 when she represented her country at the Eurovision Song Contest with the song “Wild dances”.

With her unusual performance and striking costumes, she left a strong impression on the large audience, and delighted everyone with her powerful voice. She won and became a real star in Ukraine, but also in Europe. Ruslana continued her musical career and is a frequent guest at music festivals, and the song she won for her country is still heard.

Ruslana looks completely different today. A few months ago, she was the star of a show in which she performed a Eurovision number, and 19 years later, few people managed to recognize her. It is evident that the singer had numerous procedures on her face, and she quickly found herself the target of comments on social networks.

Do you remember her performance?



