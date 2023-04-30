what does the color of the yolk depend on? The explanation of the experts

The color of the yolk and eggshell can be different. And, indeed, there are specific reasons.

Il yolk color of the eggs can be different. And, truth be told, there is a main reason that determines its coloring.

Eggs: a complete food

The egg they are a very important and useful food that can be taken directly or used as a food INGREDIENTS to vary both sweet and savory recipes.

Indeed, it is difficult to imagine another food that is so eclectic and that gives us the opportunity to exploit it in many different ways.

In this regard, we can, therefore, prepare some soft-boiled eggs, scrambled, in the garden, in shirt, and so on. And the choice really depends on the personal tastes of each of us.

As we know, however, the egg they also have gods benefits not to underestimate.

For example, therefore, contain the vitamin Athe vitamin Dthe vitamine B5, B12, B2, B6il of phosphorusil soccerand more.

Also, eggs have high quality animal vitamins and I am also able to give a great sense of satiety.

Be that as it may, according to what is reported by theNational Research Institute for Food and Nutritionthose who have a high cholesterol level they should limit themselves to two eggs a week.

Instead, all other subjects would be able to consume even up to four eggs a week.

Although, as far as other European countries are concerned, the indications in this regard may be slightly different.

Beyond these suggestions for our daily diet, probably many have noticed that the shell and the yolk some eggs have different colors.

In reality, it seems, there is a main reason why they appear with different nuances from each other.

The colors of the yolk and shell

In this case, the shell color depend on genetic factorsand, consequently, the nutritional properties should not be taken into consideration.

Thus, on the shelves of supermarkets we can find white shells of the eggs of Leghorn hens or i pink or brown shells than those of the Paduan hens.

Quite different, however, is the question of yolk color. In fact, one nuance rather than another depends precisely on the type of feed of the animal.

In the past, it seems, it was thought that color might even be useful for understanding lo state of health of the hen.

Il intensely colored yolkin fact, it seems to indicate that the hen was well fed and healthy, a dull coloron the contrary, could suggest that the animal was not in good health.

However, at the moment, it seems that, more than anything else, the color is a consequence of what the animal eats.

If, in fact, the hen eats some morethe yolk could easily become giallo thanks to the lutein and zeaxanthin present in this herbaceous plant.

When instead, il color is orangeprobably the reason is that feed contains red xanthophylls.

In short, these are the main reasons why we can find eggs with different colors both in terms of shell and yolk.