Non-governmental organizations in Srpska will have to report every stamp they receive from foreign countries.

Fines, if they do not deliver reports on business, amount to 1,000 to 5,000 marks, and they will be banned from working if they use hate speech or encourage religious or other intolerance with the aim of achieving political goals, it says Voice of Srpska.

This was stated in the draft Law on the Special Register and Publicity of the Work of Non-Profit Organizations, which was adopted by the Government of Srpska.

That law also defined the establishment of a special Register of non-profit organizations in the Republic of Srpska that finance or otherwise help foreign entities as agents of foreign influence.

The register will be established half a year after the law enters into force under the auspices of the Ministry of Justice of the RS.

The same act defines that non-profit organizations are not allowed to engage in political activity or engage in political activity.

“Political action is not considered action in the fields of science, culture, social and health care, sports, consumer protection, protection of the rights of national minorities and persons with disabilities, but also other”it is stated in the law.

The non-profit organization will have to submit a half-yearly and annual financial report to the Ministry of Justice with an indication of the payer, the amount of money paid, as well as a report on expenditure.

“The Ministry of Justice will submit a financial report to the Tax Administration in order to control their operations, while the competent inspection will control them. Regular inspections will be carried out once a year, and extraordinary inspections will be based on reports from citizens, legal entities, republican authorities or at the request of the competent committee of the National Assembly of the Republic of Srpska.”it was stated in the draft law.

In the event that a non-profit organization acts contrary to the proposed provisions of this law, the Minister of Justice may submit a request to the competent court for a ban on their work.

“In the event that a non-profit organization in its activities acts contrary to the Constitution of the Republic of Srpska and the regulations of the Republic of Srpska, i.e. when it acts as an agent of foreign influence to the detriment of individual and other rights of citizens or incites violence, uses hate speech or incites religious or other intolerance with the aim of achieving political goals or if the Tax Administration determines irregularities in financial operations, the Ministry of Justice initiates proceedings before the competent court for the prohibition of work, as well as proceedings against the responsible persons.it was stated in the draft law.

When it comes to fines, they range from 1,000 KM to 5,000 KM, and that is if the non-profit organization does not mark the promotional material, does not submit an application for the registry or does not submit a financial report.

