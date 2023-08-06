What does the villa where Anastasija Ražnatović and Nemanja Gudelj live look like | Entertainment

Anastasija Ražnatović and Nemanja Gudelj live together in a luxurious villa in Seville, and soon they will say the fateful “yes” to each other.

Anastasija Ražnatović and Nemanja Gudelj recently got engaged, and the young singer will soon change her maiden name to that of her future husband. By then, the two of them are already big they live together in Spainwhere the footballer plays for the local club.

Ceca’s heir showed what her daily life looks likeand you can see that and how he enjoys luskuz. She has a swimming pool in the courtyard of the villa, which she uses to get a tan, and she has complete privacy since the courtyard is surrounded by a high wall and greenery.

Anastasia and Nemanja live in Seville, and the singer showed that she was sunbathing and cooling off at 37 degrees. He is definitely enjoying these hot summer days, even though he is away from his family.

See how the singer and the football player celebrated six months of their relationship.



