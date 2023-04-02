If you were wondering what drives men crazy in women, pay close attention to the following lines.

Izvor: Shutterrstock

It is completely normal that sometimes something annoys us in our partner. However, even though it is generally believed that women are the ones who complain, men also have a lot to say about what irritates them about women.

Numerous surveys conducted around the world have confirmed that there are more or less the same things on all lists, and believe it or not, a large number of guys agree that it would be easier to get over cheating than over some of the things that women do that tear their nerves to shreds pieces.

Below you’ll find out what’s most often on men’s lists, so maybe it wouldn’t hurt to ditch some of these habits:

1. Wake him up early in the morning when there is no need for it

2. You act as if you are his mother, that is, you treat him as if he were a child

3. You humiliate him in front of his friends

4. You often criticize him

5. You start crying when it’s not your way

6. You turn every conversation into an argument

7. You decide what they wear

8. You constantly bring up ghosts from the past, that is, you talk about former loves

9. You plan things without consulting him

10. Tell him “how something should be done”

11. You criticize his friends

12. You tell your friends about the happenings in the bedroom

13. Compare him to friends or god forbid ex-boyfriends

14. You try to start a serious topic while he’s watching a game or something

15. You exaggerate things (if he doesn’t answer the phone right away, he must be cheating on you, if he forgot something – he doesn’t care right away…)

(Wanted.rs)