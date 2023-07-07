What fate for the Jenin stronghold, also abandoned by the Palestinian authority?

by Claudia De Martino

The refugee camp of Jeninfounded in 1953 in the then Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to house Palestinian refugees displaced during the Nakba or Israeli war of independence, currently groups together a fluctuating population between the 12,000 people surveyed by the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics and the 23,628 registered by the UNRWA, the United Nations agency dedicated to Palestinian refugees, crammed in just half a square kilometre within an urban area of ​​39,000 inhabitants. In 2002, during the Second Intifada, the refugee camp was subjected to a ten-day siege during which half the population had to flee and around 400 homes were destroyed.

To date, “Operation Home & Garden”, as the raid launched by Israeli special forces has been euphemistically renamed on 2nd of July, has left 10 dead and over 100 injured on the Palestinian side, while two would have fallen soldiers on the Israeli side, one of which probably the victim of an accident, or friendly fire. Jenin is the same refugee camp on the edge of which the journalist was brutally and voluntarily killed by the Israeli security forces on 11 May 2022 Shireen Abu Aklehengaged in the media coverage of a previous operation by the Israeli Defense Army (Tshal): an “incident”, according to the Israeli authorities, on which an internal investigation was opened which, however, did not lead to the verification of any individual responsibility.

Jenin is, therefore, constantly at the center of the clashes with Israelrepresenting the stronghold of the “resistance front” in the West Bank, i.e. that constellation of Palestinian forces and armed groups which in the past opposed the Oslo Accords, and which today brings together not only units of Hamas (al-Qassam Brigades) and Islamic Jihad, gathered in the newly formed “Jenin Brigades” (2021) and in constant coordination with the respective central organizations present in the Gaza Strip: also the two armed branches of al-Fatah, the “Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades” and the “Abdel Qader al-Husseini Brigades” – increasingly independent of the Palestinian National Authority (PNA), whose political stalemate they contest and continued security coordination with Israel.

Finally, the new unit of fighters just formed (July 2022) right in Jenin, The Lions’ Den (Arīn al-ʾUsud), famous for his ability to exploit social media, TikTok and Telegram in particular, to broadcast his attacks live. Jenin refugee camp is also held a hidden cache of weapons originating from Lebanon or Iran and the refuge of numerous terrorists who take refuge there after having perpetrated attacks in the colonies or in Israel, taking advantage of the human density of the camp and its difficult road conditions, which from 2002 to today had dissuaded the army Israeli from a ground operation on a large scale.

The goal of the current Israeli operation has been to restore army deterrence faced with the Palestinian armed groups, which have recently proliferated in terms of acronyms but also grown in the absolute number of personnel, but it is not clear whether “Casa&Giardino” has achieved this goal in just two days. The Israeli authorities have asked the civilian population to temporarily evacuate the camp to avoid collateral casualties as much as possiblealso trying to isolate the guerrillas as much as possible from their social base, i.e. from that gray mass of Palestinian public opinion which supports from afar the operations of the Resistance and the resumption of the armed struggle against Israel, being by now convinced that there is no longer any possibility of resuming negotiations of the peace process in the terms agreed in Oslo.

This majority part of the Palestinian public opinion no longer feels represented by the Palestinian National Authority which governs and retains it inadmissible the pogroms perpetrated by Israeli settlers in Huwara, Al-Lubban ash-Sharqiya and in other localities located in full area B (areas with mixed Israeli-Palestinian jurisdiction). In this area, the security forces of the PNA have not taken sides to protect the civilian population so as not to enter into conflict with the Israeli army or cause victims or arrests among Jews, internalizing a sort of structural dependence that also clashes against the precarious rule of law dating back to Oslo.

To date, the only bastion of legality to which West Bank Palestinians can still appeal is the Supreme Courtwhich recently invalidated a government decree law (Regulation Law of 2020) calling for the evacuation of some illegal settlements built on private land of proven Palestinian ownership in violation of the Geneva Convention, but when the Court of Justice also comes under executive power in the forthcoming judicial reform under discussion, Palestinian civilians will remain completely helpless against the Israeli military authority and the violent wing of the settlers.

The extensive destruction the refugee camp has wrought extensive human and material damage, but it will fail to hinder the organization of new armed units or the willingness of individuals to carry out new armed actions in Israel or in the settlements. However it will cause phenomena of further radicalisation in an already disheartened Palestinian public opinion, above all in the absence of remedial measures on the part of the PNA, which seems to have abandoned both the refugee camp and the city of Jenin to their fate, no longer controlling them politically or militarily, effectively sanctioning its detachment from that part of the population that no longer believes in the diplomatic offensive or in its testimonial, the presidente Abu Mazen.

And there is only to be hoped that the evacuation of the approximately three thousand civilians driven from their homes will prove truly temporary and not the general rehearsal of a new transfer of populations from “hot spots” of the West Bank to places more controllable by radar and drones where social ties are loosened to break, together with political “perseverance” (sumud), also another piece of Palestinian national identity.