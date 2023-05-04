Home » what filters from Forza Italia
what filters from Forza Italia

Night number 28 in a row for Silvio Berlusconi at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, the 17th spent outside the intensive care unit. The leader of Forza Italia, followed by the professor Alberto Zangrillo, presents “a stable and comforting clinical picture”, as reported in the last one medical bulletin released on Wednesday 3 May, the 7th since the Cavaliere was hospitalized (he’s been at the San Raffaele since Wednesday 5th April). Since then, relatives and friends have alternated in the hospital.

