What food cures a hangover | Magazine

Here’s what you can have for breakfast on January 1 after a stormy New Year’s Eve. Beat the hangover!

Source: Jelena Zelen/Shutterstock.com

“First, you need to get your blood sugar back to normal, and second, you need to recover your liver, which does most of the work of breaking down that alcohol. If you’ve been drinking all day, especially a lot of beer or high-sugar cocktails, you’re likely to blood sugar is disrupted in the early hours,” explains the nutritionist.

To raise your blood sugar first, you need to eat breakfast within 90 minutes after waking upbut be sure to opt for a high-protein option.

“When it comes to the liver, alcohol will put a lot of pressure on the liver, so detoxification will be key. You can achieve this with adequate protein, but also B vitamins and antioxidants,” she added.

According to her, the best breakfast is full of vegetables. This is her perfect hangover breakfast:

3 eggs cooked to your liking half a handful of sautéed mushrooms in olive oil half an avocado feta cooked tomato (or tomato juice) Source: Eric Cote/Shutterstock.com

Eggs are a good source protein and a rich source of choline that supports liver detoxification. Mushrooms are a good source of B vitamins that also support liver function. Avocados contain healthy fats that are rich in nutrients such as potassium and vitamin E, along with fiber that helps eliminate toxins.

Feta provides extra protein and a source of B12 to give you energy after a rough night. And finally, tomato juice provides antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that help negate the effects of alcohol. Of course, you need to combine this with plenty of water to rehydrate. Pleasant!

