What foods do we most often get poisoned | Magazine

Find out which foods cause poisoning in people the most.

The American ‘Consumer Reports’ published a list of the 10 most risky foodstuff, so he analyzed data on food-borne diseases. These data were collected between 2017 and 2022 by the US Food and Drug Administration, as well as the Ministry of Agriculture there, and to the surprise of many, green salad was at the top of the list of the most risky foods.

Poisoninglinked to fresh lettuce and bagged salads (sold in supermarkets) caused more deaths than any other food category in the past five years, reported US Consumer Reports.

Lettuce is the most risky

One of the likely sources of contamination is the water used to irrigate lettuce fields. Namely, when fertilizer from a nearby feedlot reaches the lettuce irrigation system, bacteria from animal excrement can end up in it.

Between 2017 and 2022, a total of 614 people in America were infected with Escherichia coli, as well as listeria, which is found in leafy vegetables, and eleven of those 614 people died as a result of the poisoning.

The greatest risk is represented by salads from bags that say they have already been washed, so many do not wash them before preparation and consumption. Expert advice is to always buy whole heads of lettuce and remove the outer leaves, which are most likely dirty and contaminated.

In second place on the list of the most risky foods are eggs, followed by tuna, oysters, potatoes and cheese.

