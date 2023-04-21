What fortune does the new lover of impresario Anamaria Prodan have

Anamaria Prodan got over the scandalous divorce and loves again. Despite the fact that the impresario tried her best to keep her new lover away from prying eyes, the domestic tabloid media managed to find out who the man is who stole Ana’s heart.

Flavius ​​Nedelea is the new conquest of impresario Anamaria Prodan. This is a businessman originally from Tulcea. At 42 years old, Flavius ​​is also doing very well financially. The businessman has several businesses, including two hotels in Bucharest. He would also build a five-star complex in the Danube Delta. The millionaire from Tulcea would also have invested in real estate in Constanța.

“I’m living a beautiful dream from which I never want to wake up. Finally, after a hard time for me, I left behind the things that made me suffer, and as my boyfriend told me, the man who supported me all this time and was close to me, the truth mine right now is that after a strong storm comes the most beautiful sun. That’s how I feel!

Flavius ​​and I are happy, we tried to live our love beyond the spotlight, discreetly and with joy in our hearts. We do everything together, we combine business with holidays, as happened at Easter on the Cote d’Azur. We have family close and we thank God every day, for every moment!”, said Anamaria Prodan about the relationship in which she is involved.

Photo source: instagram