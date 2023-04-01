An hour and a half interview. As usual, «relaxed and collaborative». But long enough to force Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to give up the trip announced in Friuli Venezia Giulia. And the rumors that instead speak of a rather determined Sergio Mattarella in explaining to the Prime Minister that the delays of the Pnrr There are. And that cannot be attributed to the previous government, namely that of Mario Draghi. It is therefore better to put aside the polemical objective of the European Union which is putting a spanner in the works of the current executive. And avoid talking about “unfeasible” projects, as Minister Raffaele Fitto did. After the public reprimands, the time has therefore come for private talks. And also official defenses, such as the phone call between the former prime minister and Meloni.

The Recovery Plan War

The appointment with Mattarella it was on the agenda, they assure from the premier’s staff. A meeting that in other circumstances remained sheltered from the news. But which falls at an intense moment for the government, which must soon close the appointments game and which in recent days has seen the rough clash, then returned, with l’Anac for the procurement thresholds, and the attack by the opposition for “the penal shield” on some tax crimes (no amnesty, the premier replies dryly, “this government does not do them”) and for the delays on the Pnrr. Meloni gave a timely illustration to the head of state on the state of the negotiations with the EU on the Recovery Plan. That the government wants to modify – its thesis – to resolve the critical issues that have emerged in recent months and avoid not achieving all the objectives. In the video intervention that she gave to the voters in lieu of the trip to Friuli, however, she went back to underlining that the plan “we didn’t make it”.

The interview

“You can criticize, have your point of view, but first you have to put yourself in a position to be able to negotiate”, is instead the quotation mark attributed to Mattarella by Everyday occurrence. Which demonstrates how it is necessary first of all to achieve the goal for the Quirinale. Then there will be room for political controversy. And on an “unfeasibility” that affects construction sites but not legislative initiatives, according to what the center-right itself has claimed. On the other hand, it is a common opinion even among companies that it is difficult to commit all the money in a short time. «Look, everyone knew that those 200 billion to spend were out of Italy’s reach. Conte, Gentiloni and Draghi himself knew it from the beginning. This does not mean that it was right to try to bring home as many resources as possible AND that it is an unprecedented challenge in front of which we must not give up, but find a solution”, said the CEO of the construction company Pizzarotti Frank Luzzatto.

