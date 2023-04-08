by palermolive.it – ​​22 seconds ago

A 56-year-old prisoner took his own life in the Pagliarelli prison in Palermo. His name is Filippo Giovanni Corrao, the man was found hanged. Prison officers attended the scene and…

