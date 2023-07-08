what happened. The bed on fire, the fire system blocked

“Come on with the oxygen. Come on!”. In the din of the sirens, the scream of a doctor from 118 rises: “Guys, there are two under arrest who we are resuscitating”. The radios don’t stop shouting. The firefighters go out dragging the wounded by their arms, they use stretchers, wheelchairs, sheets. With axes they break through the double glazing of closed windows. They don’t have handles because they are in the area of ​​dementia patients. But they become a trap. “The worst night of my life,” repeats the RSA vigilante with a cigarette in his mouth in front of a carpet of glass and rubble. The managers of the «Proges» cooperative which manages the structure on behalf of the Municipality, immediately drag him away.

The smoke immediately envelops the first floor corridors, takes away the oxygen, suffocates the breath. Six die: Nadia Rossi, 69 years old two weeks ago; Laura Blasek, Roman, 86 years old; Anna Garzia, 85, Loredana Labate, 84, Paola Castoldi, 75 and the only man, Mikhail Duci, 73, born in Egypt. All guests of the RSA «Casa per coniugi» in via dei Cinquecento, at Corvetto.

The plant blocked

Here in the first wave of Covid there were more than fifty victims and uncontrolled outbreaks. Now it is fire that causes the massacre. With the complicity of man: because the smoke detection system in the rooms has been out of order for more than a year and has been replaced by a “dynamic control” from a fire-fighting operator. All permitted by law while waiting for the Municipality – owner of the structure – to start work after the tender. A procedure that, however, was not enough to avoid the flames. Those that are released in room 605 on the first floor which housed Nadia Rossi and Laura Blasek. Both had disabling pathologies. They died killed by fire and heat. Their bodies were extracted when it was already morning. The others died due to the smoke that invaded the corridors of the RSA. While a 62-year-old fights for his life at the Polyclinic in desperate conditions. In total there are 81 injured: 14 are seriously injured spread across fifteen hospitals in half of Lombardy.

The trigger

The flames started in room 605 but did not spread to other areas of the facility. There is no question of accidental cause. It seems that it all started with a cigarette smoked by the 69-year-old. Then the flames slowly enveloped mattresses and blankets, giving off a thick and suffocating smoke. Up to an oxygen tank that blows up and the gas that acts as an “accelerator” to the fire and envelops almost everything. A witness later told police that he heard a loud bang before noticing smoke.

The alarm

Signora Laura is in the bed next to her, she wakes up and notices everything. It’s a few dramatic seconds. She is sick in bed and despite her 86 years she desperately manages to grab the phone. She picks up the handset and connects with the reception at the entrance: «Help». Then nothing more. The first call to the single emergency number is made from the reception. It’s 01.18. The caretaker speaks of a fire in the building, his voice is excited. The fire-fighting technician is warned but he didn’t notice anything. At that moment, in addition to the caretaker, there are six operators: five Oss and a nurse. How many has the health management provided for the coverage of night shifts to look after 173 patients distributed over three floors. From outside there are no flames or smoke. Only a glare can be seen from the first floor windows. But the air smells like plastic and burnt wires, it tightens my throat. The stairs are filling up with smoke.

The first intervention

At 01.26 – eight minutes later – the first fire brigade arrives. The barracks in piazzale Cuoco are only two and a half kilometers away. It’s fortunate because the death toll could have been even heavier. The firefighters go up with respirators but also without, because they have to be done quickly, there is an entire floor to be saved. The fire in 605 is put out in less than a handful of minutes. The two women are now helpless. The other victims die suffocated by the smoke, in the rooms and corridors. Via dei Cinquecento and the entire Corvetto are filled with ambulances, police cars and fire engines. More than a hundred people will be evacuated.

Neighbors on the street

“I saw the old men at the windows, the rooms full of smoke with rags over their faces waiting for someone to go and save them,” says Mrs. Lucia Guaragni, who lives in the building opposite. People from social housing take to the streets, carrying water and blankets. Ambulances rush to hospitals, non-stop. ATM buses are also called to transport displaced persons to other RSAs. At the corner of the street it was decided to create a protected open-air area: a long row of wheelchairs and chairs taken from the refectory. Evacuated elderly people gather. The count of the wounded starts and the structures of the whole province are alerted.

First investigations

There is the early dawn sun, however, when the investigation by the investigators begins at half past five. The first firefighters who intervened speak of a possible short circuit. “The flames affected only one room,” says mayor Beppe Sala, who arrives in via dei Cinquecento at seven. An hour later it was his turn to visit the prosecutor Marcello Viola with the adjunct Tiziana Siciliano who coordinates the health protection department: «We exclude fraud. But it will take time to understand what happened.

The photo saves

The first tests by the Milan firefighters, directed by commander Nicola Micele, say that the fire spread from one of the two beds. One is like liquefied. The other almost intact. How only a wooden bedside table is damaged. Above is a photo of Padre Pio, intact. The trail of the cigarette seems more and more concrete. The prosecutor has opened a file for multiple manslaughter, for now without suspects. In the coming days, the names of the RSA managers, the fire technician and the staff on duty that night could be registered. In the end it was decided to evacuate the whole structure: too many risks with the fire system out of order.

Related