What happened to the Giro d’Italia and who is to blame? Between apps “that make mistakes” and grotesque details

The Giro d’Italia comes out with broken bones at the end of today’s day. The thirteenth stage was the most awaited after two weeks characterized by only two time trials and the walk of Campo Imperatore, as well as a record-breaking series of withdrawals due to positivity to Covid-19 and falls. All fans expected a great show along the 199 km seasoned by the climbs of the Gran San Bernardo, the Croix de Coeur and Crans Montana. The attacks of the big names were expected and the general classification had to be upsetbut instead we witnessed a real one embarrassment that undermines the caliber and credibility of the Corsa Rosa.

Cycling has been desacralized and now it really should be saved, but the donut to throw at the pedal discipline feels quite heavy. The risk, after certain events, is that the audience walks away even more by this sport, overwhelmed, deluded, teased, annoyed. Fear of bad weather later proved to be unfoundeddistorted track to accommodate someone not better defined (names and surnames have not been made), kilometers saved, climbs skipped, routes accommodated and become insignificantnon-existent agonistic action.

WHAT HAPPENED AT THE GIRO D’ITALIA? THE HISTORY

Let’s rewind the tape to tell in detail what happened today at the Giro d’Italiaretracing step by step the hectic hours of a black day from a sporting point of view. At the end of yesterday’s stage, the riders together with the staff of their respective teams viewed the feedback provided by some weather APPs (they are not the classic applications that we mere mortals download on our mobile phones, but they are tools considered highly professional). The forecasts were bad: pouring rain all day, temperatures around 2-3 °C on the mountain passes, even a risk of snow at the top of the Croix de Coeur whose descent was considered very dangerous in the first four kilometers given a road surface considered not to be optimal.

The athletes, protected by the International Cyclists Association (in fact it is a “union”), presented their grievances to the race director Mauro Vegni, following an internal referendum to which 90% of the runners would have replied that they wanted to ask for a change to the track. Adam Hansen (president of the Association) e Christian Saved (representative of the Italian union and present in the international one) acted as the spokesperson for the athletes, without, apparently, giving a clear address and blindly relying on the weather APPs. IT tools and certainly exceptional, but certainly not perfect and on which such a delicate evaluation as the revolution of such an important stage within the Corsa Rosa cannot be based.

According to some reconstructions, last night Vegni would have consented to the cancellation of the Croix de Coeur. This morning, however, there was a change of mind and the race director managed to reach a compromise with the athletes, in order to keep the moment considered most relevant from a sporting point of view: cancel the first 125 km of the race (which included the ascent of the Gran San Bernardo) and start directly at the foot of the Croix de Coeur. The protocol is invoked UCI “Weather Extreme”adopted in case of hail, inclement temperatures, snowdrifts, unrecoverable air.

This is how the stage turns into a 74.6 kilometer stage: in fact the initial ascent is neutralized since no big attacks, also because after the GPM there is a descent followed by 22 flat kilometres. In this situation, the final climb that leads to the finish line in Crans Montana is too simple to make a selection and the men of classification arrive together at the finish line.

The fool is evident as soon as the images circulate. At the top of the Gran San Bernardo it was not raining and it was around 6°C. The stage begins with cloudy skies and dry asphalt (so it didn’t rain even in the previous hours), the ascent of the Croix de Coeur is tackled in perfect weather conditions and at the top it was about 8°C. The only drops of rain were seen weakly in the first 3-4 kilometers of the descent, but the situation was anything but dangerous. At the top of Crans Montana, even a ray of sunshine shone with temperatures around 10 °C. In essence: the extreme weather conditions have not revealed themselves.

The grotesque flares up when Cristian Salvato if you present to Stage process on Rai 2 and, within a long speech, apologizes to the fans: “The APPs were wrong”. Cycling today was in the hands of weather applications and a vote conducted the evening before the stage, followed by a morning negotiation that upset the fraction, mutilating it, tearing it to pieces, nullifying it in practice.

WHOSE FAULT IS IT?

The decision to shorten the stage and make it lose its competitive significance turned out to be totally unfounded. But whose fault is it? In the declarations before and after the stage, it seems that no one wanted to take responsibility for an unholy choice. Certainly the APPs and above all those who listened to them were wrong, not thinking that maybe it was better to actually go on the street and see how the situation developed. Many cyclists didn’t want to try their hand at this day, forgetting that this sport involves efforts outdoors and conditioned by the variable weather.

Gianni Moscon’s phrase is widely shared: “There is no doctor who forces us to run“. As if to say: “If you don’t want to ride in these conditions, you can even go home“. Also because today there was nothing dangerous or risky, they were absolutely normal conditions in a month of May unfortunately not splendid in our latitude and with averages lower than the season, but certainly not dramatic. Surely embittered fans cannot be compensated (people on the side of the road who have seen a parade of coaches in the Aosta Valley and not a group riding through) and the Giro d’Italia comes out with broken bones.

The organizers are not to blame: they had to comply with certain requests made by the “union”, also because if something had happened in the street they would have ended up in the most classic pillory. Tomorrow is another day, but leaving this page behind won’t be easy. And it would be nice for the leaders to come out into the open…

Photo: Lapresse