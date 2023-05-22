What happens if you delay getting a dental implant?

Many people hesitate to get a dental implant because of the price or because of the fear of pain. Others wonder “how much does a dental implant cost??”, but the price varies depending on several factors, such as the type of implant, the materials used and the complexity of the treatment.

Tooth loss can have a significant impact on oral health, function and aesthetics. Dental implants offer an effective and durable solution for replacing missing teeth. Find out why you shouldn’t delay the decision to get a dental implant.

Bone resorption

After the loss of a tooth, the maxillary or mandibular bone begins to resorb without the stimulation provided by the roots of the tooth.

The longer you wait to place a dental implant, the more bone can be lost, which can make the implant procedure more complicated or require bone grafting.

Can I get an implant if I have bone resorption?

If you have bone resorption, replacing missing teeth with dental implants can be more challenging, but not impossible. Bone loss affects the stability and long-term success of the dental implant.

However, there are options and techniques that can be used to address the issue of bone resorption prior to placing a dental implant:

Bone graft: Bone grafting is a procedure in which bone is added to the area where the implant is to be placed, to increase the volume of available bone and provide a solid base for the implant. The bone material can be taken from another part of the patient’s body, or processed bone from animal, human or synthetic sources can be used. Zygomatic dental implants: In cases of severe bone resorption in the jaw, zygomatic dental implants may be an option. These longer implants are anchored in the zygomatic (cheekbone) bone, which usually remains intact even with significant bone loss. This approach allows avoiding bone grafting and placement of implants in a single surgery. All-on-4 technique: This technique, which we discussed previously, can be used in cases of moderate bone resorption. The posterior implants are angled so that they can be anchored in denser portions of the bone, providing adequate support for the fixed prosthesis without requiring a bone graft in some cases.

Displacement of adjacent teeth

When there is an empty space in the mouth, the adjacent teeth tend to move towards it. This can lead to occlusion problems, difficulties in oral hygiene and can cause damage to adjacent teeth.

Change in facial appearance

Loss of jaw or mandibular bone can affect facial appearance, leading to an aged appearance and changing facial profile. This can affect self-confidence and quality of life.

Speech and chewing problems

Missing teeth can cause problems in speech and chewing, affecting the quality of life and normal functioning of the mouth.

Compromised aesthetics

An empty space in the mouth can affect the aesthetics of the smile and self-confidence. The longer you wait to replace missing teeth with dental implants, the more you will experience these problems.

Complications in future treatment

Postponing a dental implant can later complicate treatment, as bone loss and displacement of adjacent teeth may require additional procedures such as bone grafting, orthodontics, or complex restorative treatments.

If you have bone resorption and opt for a dental implant, there may be some complications or risks associated with the procedure:

Implant failure: If the bone is not dense or voluminous enough, the dental implant may not integrate properly into the bone, which can lead to implant failure. Implant failure can be manifested by its mobility, pain, infection or even loss of the implant. Complications of bone grafting: If a bone graft is required to address the problem of bone resorption, there may be complications such as graft failure, infection, prolonged pain, or adverse reactions to the graft material. Nerve damage: Placing the implant in a bone with bone resorption may increase the risk of damaging nearby nerves, which may cause numbness, pain, or changes in sensation in the area. Compromising the aesthetic appearance: Bone resorption can affect dental and facial aesthetics, and dental implant results can be less aesthetically pleasing. The need for additional treatments: In case of significant bone resorption, additional treatments such as bone grafts, zygomatic implants or the All-on-4 technique may be required, which may be more complex and expensive.

Dental implants are a modern and sustainable solution for replacing missing teeth. Do not delay the decision to get a dental implant, as this can prevent complications and problems associated with tooth loss.

Talk to your dentist about dental implant options and start your journey to a healthy, functional and aesthetic smile today. The sooner you act, the sooner you will be able to enjoy the benefits that dental implants provide in terms of oral health and quality of life.