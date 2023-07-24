What happens now in Spain?

General elections in Spain closed on Sunday with no indication of a possible parliamentary majority and there is therefore great uncertainty about what will happen now. This is not a new situation in Spain in the last ten years, ever since the emergence of new political forces has thrown the traditional bipolar system into crisis.

The Popular Party, the main center-right party in Spain, obtained the most votes of all and for this reason its leader, Alberto Nuñez Feijóo, has expressly asked that he be entrusted with the task of forming the government.

However, due to the parliamentary composition and the result below the expectations of the extreme right of Vox, there is currently no possibility of forming a right-wing coalition that will reach a possible majority. Pedro Sánchez’s Socialist Party, on the other hand, has a few more chances of finding allies for a centre-left government, which however should also involve all the regional independence forces of Catalonia and the Basque Country, a very difficult result. Among these, a possible agreement with Junts, a Catalan independence formation founded by former president Carles Puigdemont, who in 2017 declared the secession of Catalonia from Spain after organizing a referendum for independence deemed illegal by the Spanish state, is considered particularly problematic. Junts has been in opposition for the past four years.

The creation of coalitions is therefore complex, and a third option is considered highly unlikely, in which the Socialist Party would have to abstain to allow the formation of a minority government of the winning People’s Party in the elections. The outgoing prime minister Pedro Sánchez has never opened up to this possibility, especially after an electoral campaign by the PP focused on the project to “defuse” the reforms of the so-called “Sanchismo”.

For this reason, many believe that in the end there will be new elections in a few months, probably already in December. It had already happened in 2019, with the November elections following those in April, when it was not possible to form a majority.

The problems linked to the formation of a majority concern the Congress of Deputies, i.e. the lower house, while the Senate, the upper house, is elected with a majority system on a regional basis, and above all it does not vote its confidence in the head of government: here the Popular Party has an absolute majority. There are 350 seats in Congress: 176 are needed to obtain an absolute majority.

The 136 seats won by the Popular Party, plus the 33 of Vox, are not enough to reach the absolute majority of 176, necessary in the first vote: together the two parties have 169. From the second vote, a simple majority is enough (therefore there must be more yes than no), in which the abstention of one or more parties can lower the quota necessary to form a government.

However, the center-right party does not have many possible allies with which to expand its majority, especially in a government that also includes Vox’s far right. All the small parties present in parliament are in fact the expression of regional lists or movements, more or less pro-independence and incompatible with Vox’s nationalism. Agreements would be possible with the only representative of the Navarro People’s Union and perhaps with that of the Canary Coalition: it would reach 171. The Basque National Party (PNV) has governed in the past with the Popular Party and has 5 elected officials, but has reiterated on several occasions that it is not willing in any way to support a government that includes the extreme right (abstention would not be enough).

Sánchez had called these early elections after the electoral defeat of the left in the last local elections at the end of May in which the Socialist Party had lost almost everywhere, right-wing coalitions had been formed in many regions and cities, precisely with the Popular Party and Vox.

Sánchez’s choice was judged surprising and dangerous, especially since the Popular Party was ahead in the polls. The electoral result of the Socialist Party was instead good: it gained two seats (122) compared to the last elections and also the main allies, the left-wing grouping of forces Sumar, obtained a moderate result, with 31 elected. The outcome of the vote was greeted with relief, as confirmed by some Socialist Party exponents dancing to the tune of Pedro by Raffaella Carrà, widely circulated on social media.

In 2019 Sánchez had formed a government thanks to the external support or abstention of the Catalan and Basque parties: the Catalan Republican Left (ERC), the Basque National Party (PNV) and Bildu, as well as some minor formations. He had been much criticized by the right, especially the agreement with Bildu, the Basque independence party which at a local level had nominated people who in the past had been part of the Basque terrorist organization ETA.

For the left, the current situation, after Sunday’s elections, is even more complicated, because the alliances of 2019 are not sufficient to guarantee a majority. Today, any success for Sánchez would also come from the abstention of the seven elected members of Junts, the independence party of Carles Puidgemont (of the centre-right), still in self-exile in Belgium but at risk of extradition to Spain after the General Court of the European Union had revoked his immunity as an MEP. For the past four years Junts has always been in opposition, voting against almost all the government’s bills. Junts spokeswoman Míriam Nogueras commented even before the results were final: “We will not make Sánchez president for nothing.”

Although the pro-independence forces, especially the Catalan ones, have lost seats and relevance in these elections, post-election uncertainty could make them decisive. Not only will it be difficult for Sánchez to start negotiations with these parties, but he will also be politically delicate, given that in the past his right-wing had attacked him a lot for his collaboration with regional independence forces.

So there is no clear way to get out of this situation. The first decision will be up to King Philip VI. The new parliament will meet for the first time on August 17: in the following days, the king will begin consultations to verify who could have the numbers to form a government. There is no definite custom, one way or the other, that could guide Philip VI’s choice in appointing the leader of the party with the most votes, and therefore the People’s Party, or the one with the most possibility of creating a coalition.

The constitution provides that parliament must be dissolved two months after the first mandate to form a government is conferred, if subsequent attempts fail. The elections will then have to be held within 54 days: it could therefore return to voting as early as December or January 2024. In the meantime Pedro Sánchez will remain in office as prime minister but with limited powers, relating to the ordinary management of current affairs.

A stalemate and the use of new elections would jeopardize the leadership within Nuñez Feijóo’s Popular Party: the president of the Madrid region Isabel Díaz Ayuso enjoys a growing popularity and is considered by the conservative electorate to be more effective and successful than Nuñez Feijóo.

