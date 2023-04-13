Home World What has become more expensive in Serbia | Info
What has become more expensive in Serbia | Info

Consumer prices in March 2023 increased by 16.2 percent compared to the same month last year.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

Data from the Republic Institute of Statistics show that consumer prices in March 2023 increased by 16.2 percent compared to the same month last year.

Statistics show that bread and cereals have risen in price by 25.2 percent compared to last year. Meat has a higher price by 19.1 percent, and the price of fish jumped by as much as 26.7 percent. According to the data of the aforementioned institute, the prices of milk, cheese, yogurt and eggs increased the most. The price of these products is higher than last year by 42.2 percent.

Vegetables rose in price by 33.4 percent, and fruit by 18.4 percent. As for alcoholic beverages, the price of beer rose the most, by 12.6 percent compared to March 2022. In addition to groceries, the prices of rented apartments and electricity also went up. Real housing rents rose by 32.2 percent, while electricity and gas reached inflation of 24.2 percent.

The prices of catering services also rose by 17.4 percent. The price of food in these establishments increased by 17.9 percent, and as far as meals are concerned, the biggest jump in prices is observed in stews. Stew in catering establishments went up in price by 21.3 percent, and salad by 20.3 percent.

Alcoholic drinks in catering facilities went up in price by 14.2, non-alcoholic drinks by 16 percent, and the cost of accommodation should be allocated by 19.7 percent more than in March last year. Hospitality services in Vojvodina have become even more expensive, by 20.5 percent, with food prices increasing by 24.7 percent, alcoholic beverages by 15.6 percent, and non-alcoholic beverages by 20.5 percent, while lodging prices have risen significantly less, by 5.5 percent.

