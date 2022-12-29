NEW YORK – If you live in fear of an asteroid hitting Earth, change the article. If, on the other hand, you are fatalistic and you love the Hollywood genre like “Don’t look up”, you will find news on everything that the impact of a gigantic celestial body would produce in your city. Asteroids one kilometer in diameter, craters nine hundred meters deep, fireballs tens of kilometers wide, humans pulverized by the impact of the power of billions of tons of TNT, trees and buildings on fire even at a distance of hundreds of kilometres.