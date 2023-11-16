Home » «What if Xi is a dictator? In a certain sense he is »-Corriere TV
«What if Xi is a dictator? In a certain sense he is »-Corriere TV

The American president at a press conference after the meeting with the leader of Beijing

(LaPresse) “I know the man, I know his modus operandi. We have disagreements but he was sincere.” Joe Biden said this at the end of the press conference following the face to face with Chinese President Xi Jinping in California. But he continues to say that Xi is a dictator… they point this out to him in the press conference. And Biden responded, “in a way it is.” (LaPresse/Ap)

November 16, 2023 – Updated November 16, 2023, 11:57 am

