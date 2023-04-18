What is and how much it matters the defamation lawsuit against Fox News

Loading player

An awaited libel trial against the US state of Delaware begins today, Tuesday, April 18 Fox News, the most famous and influential right-wing TV in the United States. The lawsuit was filed by computer company Dominion Voting Systems, which makes hardware and software for electronic voting: it is seeking $1.6 billion in damages from Fox News claiming that the American network has repeatedly and unjustly accused her of having taken part in electoral fraud to favor Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election, damaging the Republican candidate and outgoing president Donald Trump.

Beyond the huge claim for damages, the trial is attracting great attention due to its implications in the media – Fox News it is the most watched network among the channels all news of the United States, and this is the biggest case that has ever involved you – both politically. In fact, we will discuss the limits of the first amendment, the article in the US constitution that guarantees freedom of expression. Over time, the American judges have established that it must be guaranteed to those who say certain things in good faith, in a nutshell. The TV appeals precisely to the first amendment to defend its conduct: in short, it will have to be established whether Fox News is still to be considered an information organ, and can enjoy the protections provided, or has essentially become a propaganda organ, which spreads false news knowing it is doing so.

Fox News in recent years he has strongly supported the Republican party and its most extreme fringes, as well as former president Trump, with very aggressive journalistic practices and often not very close to the story of reality.

After the 2020 presidential election Trump and his closest allies and associates began repeating the false theory that the election results had been rigged to favor Joe Biden. In particular, it was proposed several times, hosted on the channels Fox and repeated by some of its best-known presenters, a conspiracy theory that centered on Dominion’s electronic voting machines. It was claimed that the company had envisioned a secret algorithm that could shift votes from one candidate to another and that it was founded in Venezuela to help the country’s authoritarian leader Hugo Chávez, who is especially hostile to the Republicans, rig elections.

The company contacted repeatedly Fox News, even officially, asking that the information, clearly false, be corrected. But the network continued to frame his story along those lines. A few months later, Dominion’s legal department filed a libel suit.

The Dominion case also concerns, albeit laterally, the assault on Congress on 6 January 2021, and is the first on the subject to arrive in the courtroom: precisely the conspiracy theories born and spread in the days immediately following the elections and the accusations of rigged results have fueled the radicalization of part of the Trump electorate, which then resulted in the assault on Congress and an attempt to subvert the electoral result by preventing Biden from taking office. However, the discussion in court should not involve those facts, but inevitably that will also be discussed, given the great influence of Fox News on the more radical fringes of the American right.

The trial which begins on Tuesday will not have to define whether the repeated allegations a Fox News are true or false. Eric Davis, judge of the Superior Court of Delaware (a state that has jurisdiction as the registered office of both companies in the case) has already closed this question when he decided to institute the process, thus refusing the request for dismissal. He wrote in the motivations: «The evidence brought in the civil proceeding demonstrates CLEARLY and EVIDENTLY [crystal clear, scritto in maiuscolo e grassetto, ndr] that none of the allegations about Dominion about the 2020 election are true.”

To win the case and demonstrate that there was effective defamation, the IT company lawyers will have to prove that the claims were repeated by the television network not by mistake or ignorance of reality, but that that thesis was the result of “actual bad faith ” (“actual malice”).

It is a discriminant provided for by American legislation, one of the most guaranteed in the world with regard to freedom of the press, introduced by a sentence of the Supreme Court in 1964 in a case relating to the New York Times (New York Times v. Sullivan). It was ruled that the prosecution had to prove that the newspaper had published information either with full knowledge of its falsehood, or with a total disregard for its veracity.

In the Anglo-Saxon countries the defined legal system applies common law, based on judicial precedent rather than codes: this precedent makes defamation cases particularly complex in the United States. However, the specific case is considered by many very solid observers and legal expertsfor the large amount of evidence gathered that within Fox News it was known that the accusations were false. Lee Levine, a career-long attorney in First Amendment lawsuits defending media companies including CBS e Fox, told to CBS: “I’ve never seen a case involving a public figure where the evidence of actual bad faith to bring before the jury was stronger.”

In fact, evidence collected by the prosecution that will be used during the trial, which should last about five to six weeks, circulated in the months leading up to the trial. They include conversations, emails and private chats between journalists and executives of Fox News: those dialogues seem to show that the top exponents of TV were aware of the falsehood of the accusations of the Republicans closest to former President Donald Trump, to whom however they continued to guarantee space and credit on the air.

Rupert Murdoch himself, owner of Fox Newsin a pretrial sworn statement confirmed that several of its prominent handlers — including Sean Hannity, Maria Bartiromo, Jeanine Pirro and Lou Dobbs — helped lend credence to these claims even though they knew they were lies.

In fact, even before the trial, some messages emerged in the internal documents of the case in which Tucker Carlson seems to have an opinion of Donald Trump and his accusations that is very different from the one presented on the air. In his private conversations, Carlson called Trump’s behavior after the 2020 elections “disgusting”, and calls him “a force of the devil”, a “disaster” of president.

According to many commentators an eventual victory of Fox News it could reopen the debate on the excessive protections enjoyed by the American media in the exercise of their freedom of the press and of opinion in the current interpretation, very guaranteeist, of the first amendment. On the other hand, a victory for Dominion Voting Systems could generate a series of similar lawsuits by other subjects who consider themselves equally damaged by the issuer, with very concrete consequences for Fox News.

This is also why the lawyers of Fox News they tried on Monday to reopen negotiations for an out-of-court settlement, i.e. a plea deal with the prosecution which provides for the payment of a sum to close the case. If it fails, it will be up to the jury to define the extent of the damages caused to Dominion. The lawyers of Fox News they defined the request of 1.6 billion dollars “absolutely not fair”, as they argue that the company has not suffered any particular repercussions on its image and on its business.

The trial will not be broadcast on television or filmed by cameras, by decision of the judge, but could bring many of the leading personalities of the network and the company to the witness stand, with several repercussions from the point of view of his reputation. The release of documents and internal talks has already shown how Fox News has made several editorial decisions to accommodate Trump voters, who represent the largest portion of its audience.

Dominion Voting System, which had its first voting machine contract in 2009 and now supplies hardware and software used in 28 US states, has filed other lawsuits in addition to the one against Fox News e Fox Corp (the largest company that the television network is a part of). He also sued Donald Trump’s lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell for damages, with similar reasons, as well as the media Newsmax e One America News Networkboth far-right.

