LONDON – A picture is worth a thousand words. And while Carlo III swore fidelity to his country and to the people, by signing the act of proclamation as king on Friday, the new sovereign made a small gesture revealing his character: in the hall of the St. James’s palaceimperiously signaled to the secretaries to remove a case of fountain pens from the table at which he was sitting, because evidently they took up space, annoyed him and he still had the pen in his pocket.