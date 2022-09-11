LONDON – A picture is worth a thousand words. And while Carlo III swore fidelity to his country and to the people, by signing the act of proclamation as king on Friday, the new sovereign made a small gesture revealing his character: in the hall of the St. James’s palaceimperiously signaled to the secretaries to remove a case of fountain pens from the table at which he was sitting, because evidently they took up space, annoyed him and he still had the pen in his pocket.
See also Global Connection丨South Africa discovers new variants of the new crown virus, many countries step up defenses | South Africa