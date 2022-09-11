Home World What is behind King Charles’ angry gesture during the proclamation
LONDON – A picture is worth a thousand words. And while Carlo III swore fidelity to his country and to the people, by signing the act of proclamation as king on Friday, the new sovereign made a small gesture revealing his character: in the hall of the St. James’s palaceimperiously signaled to the secretaries to remove a case of fountain pens from the table at which he was sitting, because evidently they took up space, annoyed him and he still had the pen in his pocket.

