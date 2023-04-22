What is being said about the new offensive of Ukraine

For weeks the Ukrainian government has been announcing an imminent offensive by its army in the Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia, which should take place in the spring but on which news is still very uncertain. At the moment there are no details on the timing or precise objectives of Ukraine, but it is believed that the offensive could already begin in the next few days or weeks.

According to military analysts and intelligence officials of Western governments, Ukraine’s goal could be the reconquest of Melitopol and other territories of the regions of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson (the latter was already reconquered last November). However, there are some doubts about the success of the offensive, and one of the hypotheses is that the war will continue without major advances by either side for the rest of the year.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine began one year and two months ago: Russia had initially invaded the country from the north, east and south, with the aim of quickly conquering the capital, Kiev, and all of Ukraine, to then establish a pro-Russian “puppet” government. Things went very differently: the Russian army found itself much more unprepared than expected, the Ukrainian forces immediately put up a very tenacious resistance, and in a few months Russia had to drastically reduce its objectives.

To date, the war is in a stalemate. Russia controls practically all of the Luhansk region and parts of Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, as well as the Crimea peninsula, already occupied and annexed in a referendum considered illegal by much of the international community in 2014. The Russian army during the past winter it attempted its own offensive in the Donbass (ie in the territories of Donetsk and Luhansk), which however did not lead to major changes on the front. In recent weeks, the main war actions have concentrated above all around a few small towns, such as Bakhmut, a town in the Donetsk region, where a bloody war of attrition has been going on for months.

Meanwhile there have been outstanding casualties on both sides. Neither the Ukrainian nor the Russian governments usually give details about it, but some have been done estimates by the US government, according to which Ukraine has lost almost 20,000 soldiers and Russia between 30 and 40,000. According to the same estimates, the Ukrainian soldiers wounded so far would be around 130 thousand and the Russian ones over 200 thousand.

– Read also: A year of war in Ukraine, lined up

Planning for the soon-to-be-started Ukrainian offensive had begun this winter, with extensive recruitment campaigns and a substantial mobilization of soldiers. Over the past months, posters and placards had appeared in different areas of Ukraine calling on Ukrainian civilians to join the army and police units. The Ukrainian government has also streamlined some recruitment procedures to recruit more people. According to Financial Timesthe various campaigns had the objective of recruiting approx 40mila other soldiers.

Tens of thousands more Ukrainian soldiers were also trained at various foreign training centers, for example in the United States, the United Kingdom, Polandin Germania and in other member countries of NATO, the military alliance that includes most of the Western countries.

In the meantime, the Ukrainian army has continued to acquire new weapons, partly sent by foreign governments, albeit with a series of delays and postponements which, according to some analyses, have partially weakened the chances of a success of the offensive. One of the last deliveries was at the end of March, when Germany sent 18 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine: they are tanks of German production available to the armies of various European countries, requested for a long time by Ukraine because they are considered the most suitable to support the war effort against the Russian invasion. More Leopard 2 tanks will be delivered from Denmark and the Netherlands.

Second estimates made byEconomistas of today the Ukrainian Army has at least 12 brigades of soldiers, military formations comprising approx 4mila soldiers each, most of them armed with western equipment. Further details were disclosed with the online publication of some confidential documents of the US Department of Defense, according to which the Ukrainian army will be equipped with a total of another 200 tanks, 800 armored vehicles and 150 pieces of heavy artillery.

The Ukrainian army, in other words, is at least theoretically large and well armed. At the same time, many of the new soldiers are civilians who have joined the military and lack sufficient field experience. A reporter from Financial Times he recounted from inside one of the units of soldiers currently engaged in the preparations for the offensive: they are men of all ages, from 20 to 60 years old, who until a few months ago – or just over a year ago, in the case of those who are fighting since the beginning of the war – they did everything else: teachers, computer programmers, lawyers, interpreters, farmers. Or soldiers who had retired and are now back in the fray.

The timing of the start of the offensive will depend on various factors, including weather conditions: until the beginning of May, the terrain in many areas of Ukraine could be too muddy to carry out large military maneuvers effectively. Another unknown is the completion of the training activities necessary for the offensive.

British analyst Ben Barry he said all’Economist that the Ukrainian army could start its military action by sending already trained soldiers into the field and then integrate them with the others, or wait until all units have been trained and maximize the impact of the start of the offensive. On Wednesday, however, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar he said that the Ukrainian forces have already started some actions, without giving further details.

As for the objectives, in early April Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the Ukrainian Defense Council, he said that only five Ukrainian military officials know the details of the impending offensive.

However, some assumptions have been made by military analysts and intelligence officials, based in part on observing satellite images of the situation on the ground.

The images show long trenches and “dragon’s teeth” – defensive obstacles consisting of large posts driven into the ground, surrounded by concrete and covered with a metal cone that makes them look like large animal teeth – arranged along the borders of the provinces of Zaporizhzhia and of Kherson. To Associated Press l’analista militare ukraino Oleh Zhdanov he said that the Ukrainian offensive could start right from the Zaporizhzhia region, proceed towards Melitopol and the Sea of ​​Azov and aim to reach the strait that joins the Crimean peninsula to the rest of Ukraine.

This hypothesis would also seem to be confirmed by observations by British intelligence, according to which the Russian army is preparing precisely for the possibility of an assault on Melitopol, one of the first cities conquered by the Russian army, with a series of long lines of defense put together in the Zaporizhzhia region.

However, there are doubts about the possibility of success of the offensive. To the Financial Times some Ukrainian military officials described her as particularly crucial and they said its failure could prompt Ukraine’s neighbors to urge it to reach some compromise with Russia to end the war. US Defense Department analyzes leaked and posted online are rather pessimistic about the Ukrainian military’s chances of success. One of these documents mentioned the possibility of a continuation of the deadlock throughout 2023.

It is said that the analyzes in question are not all those made by the Pentagon, or that they are representative of how the Department of Defense as a whole thinks. Furthermore, although worrying, these analyzes are based on estimates and empirical assessments which in turn can be too optimistic or too pessimistic. Before the start of the war, for example, American intelligence had estimated that in the event of a Russian invasion, Ukraine would collapse in two weeks: the resistance has now been going on for over a year.