For now, the app is free and still in the beta version, but it responds – and quite well – also in Italian. So on Tik Tok the tutorials where it is explained how to use it to do homework are very popular. Fast for sure, but it also looks pretty good. Why are American schools trying to ban it for their students? Short answer: because ChatGPT could do the homework for them. He can do a search, write a text and even solve an equation. In a matter of seconds.

“Due to concerns about the negative impact on student learning and the safety and accuracy of the content, access to ChatGPT is prohibited on New York public school networks and devices,” said Jenna Lyle, spokesperson for the New York Department of Education. The same decision was made by the Los Angeles school department “to protect academic honesty while a benefit-risk assessment is conducted.” Even more radical is the decision of Australian universities, which to avert any danger have decided to go back to carrying out exams with pen and paper.

In addition to doing homework, the chatbot can also write scientific articles – the machine learning specialists from the Icml, International Conference on Machine Learning, have decided to prohibit their use – and software codes, to the point that the StackOverflow site has opted for a temporary ban in his community.

How GPT Chat works

Chat Generative Pre-trained Transformer is a chatbot prototype – software designed to simulate a conversation – based on artificial intelligence and machine learning developed last November by the American artificial intelligence research organization OpenAI. OpenAI was founded in 2015 by Elon Musk – who later abandoned the project, distancing himself from it – and other investors from Silicon Valley, with the intention of “advancing digital intelligence so that it can bring benefits to humanity” .

Let’s try. We ask ChatGPT to research Christopher Columbus. Here is the result.

But what does ChatGPT say about its relationship with Italian students? It doesn’t seem too negative, actually.