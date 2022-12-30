Listen to the audio version of the article

What worries virologists is more the context in which Covid is circulating in China rather than the alleged aggressiveness of yet another variant of the virus, Gryphon. “It is a recombinant form of two subvariants of Omicron 2 – explains Massimo Ciccozzi, professor of Epidemiology at the Campus Biomedico in Rome – and nothing makes us think that it is worse than the variants in circulation”.

Giovanni Di Perri, immunologist and director of the Department of Infectious Diseases of the University of Turin, speaks of “asymmetric epidemiological panoramas” to explain how the situation in China, on the one hand, and that of Europe and Italy, on the other , are profoundly different: «In the Western world – he explains – we have carried out very large vaccination campaigns, using the best vaccines in circulation.

The numbers of the virus in 2022 were frightening, however, in the face of a situation of general protection of the population”. In China, on the other hand, the “zero Covid” policy pursued up to the current month, alongside the scarce diffusion of vaccines, which are not very effective, “have in fact made the conditions of circulation of the virus very different from ours, with serious effects on patients”, he underlines By Perri.

The problem of the high circulation of the virus

The high circulation of the virus is certainly worrying because it favors the emergence of potential new variants of the disease, but there are currently not enough indicators to support that Gryphon could be more lethal than the other strains. «Nothing makes us think – explains Di Perri – that the virus has deviated from its almost natural path, becoming less aggressive and more virulent. I think the impact of the new variant coming from China will not be so serious.

I believe that the worst variants of the virus, starting with Delta, are now behind us, they developed at the beginning of the history of the virus, moreover in conditions different from the current ones ». What could happen in the future, Ciccozzi explains, is that the new variants can more successfully elude vaccine protection, “but new versions of multipurpose vaccines are already being born, that is, able to offer wider coverage,” explains Ciccozzi.