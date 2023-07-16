What is happening in Guatemala

On Thursday, the Constitutional Court of Guatemala temporarily blocked the decision taken the day before by a court to suspend Movimiento Semilla, the party of centre-left presidential candidate Bernardo Arévalo, committed above all to fighting corruption. His party had finished second in the presidential elections on June 25 and should go to the ballot to be held on August 20. The suspension of the party, ordered by the court following allegations of alleged irregularities in the registration of over 5 thousand subscribersrepresented for many an attack on the country’s democracy, which has already been deteriorating for several years.

The problems had started just after the results of the June elections, where the most votes had been Sandra Torres, leader of the center-left party National Unity for Hope (UNE) and ex-wife of Álvaro Colom Caballeros, president of Guatemala until 2012, and Arévalo: Torres had obtained 15 percent of the vote, Arévalo 12 percent. In third place was Manuel Conde instead, expressed by the party of the current president Alejandro Giammattei (Vamos, conservative), who cannot be re-elected because the Constitution prevents the incumbent president from running again.

Several parties, including that of Torres, had asked the Constitutional Court to verify any irregularities in the counting of votes, which could have invalidated the results: the Court had accepted the request, a decision which Arévalo had opposed, arguing that it was an attempt of his opponents to rig elections.

About two weeks later, on July 12, the Supreme Electoral Tribunal confirmed the correctness of the electoral results and guaranteed the passage of candidates to the ballot, finding no irregularities in the votes. On the same day, however, a court, at the request of the prosecutor Rafael Curruchiche, suspended the Movimiento Semilla for irregularities in the collection of signatures.

Curruchiche has long been much contested by the opposition: he has headed the country’s anti-corruption prosecutor since 2021, but it is reported by the US Department of State as one of the main perpetrators of corruption among Guatemalan institutions. Curruchiche, as well as the Attorney General Consuelo Porras who had appointed him, was included by the United States in a list of people that includes “individuals who have knowingly engaged in acts that threaten democratic processes or institutions, involved in cases of significant corruption or obstructing the investigation of such acts of corruption”.

Arévalo had defined the suspension of the party as a “technical coup” in one declaration to the television network Guatevision, arguing that the country’s electoral law does not allow for the suspension of a political party during an electoral process, and has appealed to the Constitutional Court to challenge the ruling. On Thursday, the Constitutional Court provisionally canceled the party’s suspension, thus guaranteeing Arévalo’s participation in the runoff.

This very confusing situation alarmed the opposition political forces, which had been partially excluded from the elections after criminal proceedings had been initiated against them for alleged bureaucratic irregularities, considered by various analysts to be arbitrary and opaque. But even Sandra Torres said she was concerned by the decision to suspend Arévalo’s party, and as a sign of solidarity she decided to suspend her electoral campaign.

The developments of recent days are yet another demonstration of the fragile state of democracy in Guatemala. In recent years, the governments that have led the country successively have adopted measures that have increasingly weakened democracy and the rule of law, amidst accusations of corruption and limitations on press freedom, so much so that in the last elections there was a very high number of blank or invalid ballots in protest against the direction taken by the last governments. Blank or void ballots accounted for 17.39 percent of the total, more than the votes obtained by any candidate.

Since 2015, after widespread anti-government protests centered on government corruption that led to the resignation of President Otto Perez Molina and new elections, governments have responded increasingly repressively to displays of dissent; both through violent police deployments and by adopting vexatious and punitive measures against judges, journalists and activists who opposed governments.

In 2019, President Jimmy Morales expelled from the country the International Commission against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG), an independent UN-backed body that was investigating him, accused of corruption, and which over time had detected a series of irregularities in which various leading figures of politics and the ruling class of Guatemala were involved.

Added to all this were some actions taken by outgoing president Giammattei, a former head of the prison police, who attacked the independence of the judiciary and freedom of the press and assumed increasingly firm control of parliament. During his presidency, a series of ongoing investigations into both corruption and abuses committed during the civil war that lasted between 1960 and 1996, in which a total of about 200,000 people, mostly indigenous, were killed or disappeared.

