Much of South America is seething under a wave of protests, violence, blood and deaths. There is not only the Brazil, grappling with clear coup attempts. quivers theEcuador, prisoner of drug gangs; turns the Bolivia for the historic and never dormant tensions between the indigenous population and the white bourgeoisie. Toil there Colombia to hold back the actions of the narcoguerrilla; flares up again Peru which after 33 days of riots mourns 46 dead.