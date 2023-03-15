Loading player

After the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, the largest in the United States since the 2008 financial crisis, and the subsequent decision by the US government to close another particularly risky bank, several banks performed very poorly on the stock market on Monday, posting declines that they hadn’t seen each other for a long time. On Tuesday, the declines had been partially recovered and the panic that had spread among investors and account holders seemed to have subsided partly attenuated. Although the problems associated with American banks seem to have been buffered for the moment, there is still a lot of uncertainty and distrust on the financial markets – especially in Europe, where other weaknesses of the banks are emerging, even if not related to the US affair.

Particularly hard hit in the United States were the so-called regional banks, i.e. banks similar to those that went bankrupt over the weekend, medium-sized and closely linked to the local economy and the local production network. Some of these had managed to lose up to 60 percent in Monday’s trading session. They had also been subject to the so-called “bank runs”, which occur when many customers simultaneously withdraw the sums they have deposited in a bank for fear that the bank will fail and lose their money: in this way the bank risks going into a liquidity crisis and possibly bankruptcy.

Investors in the financial markets, aware of the riskiness of these bank runs on the financial stability of individual institutions, had begun to massively sell the securities linked to these banks, thus causing their price to collapse.

The panic among current account holders began because the customers of these banks are above all companies, with rather large current accounts that do not fall below the threshold within which US law provides for guaranteed repayment in the event of bankruptcy, which is equal to 250 thousand dollars. They are the current accounts with which companies pay their suppliers’ salaries and invoices: the blockade, therefore, could have caused considerable financial trouble.

But the behavior of the customers who had flocked to the branches to withdraw their money was more dictated by panic than by the real risk of losing their money: the banks that were hit were financially sound banks and were not running into no way the risk of failing soon (unlike Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, which instead had significant critical issues in the accounts). It is true that the law sets a limit on repayments in the event of bankruptcy, but in the case of the two banks that went bankrupt over the weekend, the government and the supervisory authorities made an exception by granting full repayment of the sums on the accounts, precisely to protect the companies and customers who would have risked losing a lot of money, with serious economic and social consequences.

This exception was also envisaged to avoid panic and send a message to all customers of regional banks or banks similar to failed ones: the money in US current accounts is safe, as the President of the United States Joe has also repeatedly reiterated Biden at a press conference on Monday.

The Federal Reserve, the American central bank, has also made available a new line of credit for all other institutions that should find themselves in difficulty and in a liquidity crisis: many regional banks on Monday expressly said that if necessary they would use these loans, precisely to allay the fears of current account holders.

The activity of a bank is based on a risky balance that everyone knows. Banks collect money from account holders and use it largely to invest, grant mortgages and loans. Thus banks never have all of their account holders’ money at their disposal, trusting that it is unlikely that everyone will withdraw all of their funds at the same time. This is why bank runs are so dangerous.

Although the crisis of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank was handled promptly by the government and supervisory authorities, panic still broke out in part and many feared a general bank run, which would then undermine the entire banking system.

However, on Tuesday things seem to have settled down and the panic seems to have subsided. The employees of the regional banks did everything to reassure customers, they answered countless phone calls, reassured the employees who showed up at the counters, all with the same question: “But is my money safe?”.

One bank’s CEO, Brad Tidwell of VeraBank, even gave his cell phone number to all 70,000 account holders at his institution, which is all told small with about $4 billion in deposits (Silicon Valley Bank had about 200 billion). He received tons of calls from worried customers, who just wanted to be reassured: “I told everyone: ‘when banks fail it’s a big problem, but that doesn’t mean your bank has the same problems’,” Tidwell told the New York Times.

It is true that the behavior of account holders may seem irrational at times, but it must be remembered that within a few days the Silicon Valley Bank affair monopolized the attention of the US and international media. Those who do not usually read the financial news have found themselves having to unravel a great deal of disturbing information: some also believe that the social media have played a significant role in spreading panic among account holders.

Anyone who is an expert in finance knows that the performance of bank and company stocks is not necessarily a reliable index of their real financial situation: stocks go up and down also guided by expectations, rumors, technical movements, which have no necessarily to do with the solidity of the balance sheets. However, US account holders were faced with disturbing and completely uncommon stock market crashes, which fueled the panic.

At the moment it seems that the situation for US regional banks is returning to normal, but it is not known exactly how large the amounts withdrawn have been in recent days. It is not yet said that the banks are completely out of danger.

Although the widespread panic has subsided, questions still remain about what happened. In the meantime, it seems that afederal investigation on the failure of Silicon Valley Bank. Many are wondering how this could have happened and many others blame financial rules that were too flexible for medium-sized banks, which were loosened to some extent during the Donald Trump administration.