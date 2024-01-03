What is Hezbollah’s complex tunnel system like, much more sophisticated than Hamas’s?

Israeli-Lebanese Tensions Rise as Extensive Tunnels Come to Light

The discovery of an extensive attack tunnel in the Gaza Strip has reignited concerns about similar tunnels near and under the Lebanese border. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) recently revealed a four-kilometer-long structure in Gaza, wide enough to allow the passage of vehicles. The tunnel extends from Jabaliya, north of Gaza City, to about 400 meters from the border with Erez, Israel.

The Israel-Lebanese border is currently experiencing its greatest tension since the war fought between Hezbollah and Israel in 2006, particularly in light of the ongoing clashes with the Iran-backed Hezbollah terrorist army. The resurgence in aggression by pro-Palestinian militias has further escalated the situation.

Amid these tensions, Israel has deployed more than 200,000 soldiers to its northern border, where violence has also displaced thousands of residents. Approximately 80,000 people have been evacuated from communities in northern Israel, while more than 70,000 have fled southern Lebanon.

The tunnel project in Lebanon began and developed long before the one in Gaza. Existing intelligence suggests a vast network of deep and multi-pronged tunnels in southern Lebanon, according to researchers at the Alma Research and Education Center. The center’s director, Tal Beeri, who is a former member of IDF intelligence units, has exposed this underground network based on extensive open-source intelligence.

Beeri estimates that the total length of Hezbollah’s tunnel network in southern Lebanon amounts to hundreds of kilometers. He also highlighted the need to intensify efforts, especially when considering the sophistication of the infrastructure in Lebanon compared to that in Gaza.

Hezbollah’s tunnel project in Lebanon has a connection to North Korea, with initial excavation in Lebanon allegedly assisted by North Korea in the 1980s and late 1990s. Additionally, after the Second Lebanon War in 2006, Hezbollah received help from Iran. Beeri noted that Hezbollah obtained the necessary experience and technology from North Korea for 25 years, and by 2014, they had the ability to dig and build tunnels independently.

Furthermore, Hezbollah’s tunnel network provides a platform for the integration of precision-guided missiles, which can be launched from platforms built at the exit of the tunnels, making them difficult to track from the air.

As tensions continue to rise in the region, the discovery of extensive tunnels near the Lebanese border has raised concerns about the potential implications for the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

