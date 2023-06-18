What is Kim Katral like in private | Fun

Celebrity actress Kim Cattrall has revealed that she is very different in private to the Samantha Jones character she became known for.

Source: YouTube/MsMojo

Fans of the cult series “Sex and the City” were recently delighted by the news that actress Kim Cattrall (66), who portrays the character of Samantha Jones, is returning to the famous cast.

Many fans of the popular series are delighted with the news that Samantha Jonus will appear in the sequel, which is called “And just like that…”, and as the media reported, the actress did not so easily agree to return. She set special conditions, and now she spoke to the media about her privacy.

The star of the series “Sex and the City” talked about her sex life, which is very different from the one lived by the character of Samantha Jones in the series. Although the character of Samantha is presented as a girl who is sexually unrestrained and open, Kim revealed that she is not like that in private. In The New York Times’ “Modern Love” podcast at the Tribeca Film Festival, she admitted to being a “late bloomer,” according to People.

“When we talk about intimacy, I’m a late bloomer in that regard,” she revealed.

Kim has been in a seven-year relationship with Russell Thomas, a British sound engineer, who won her over while she was filming a feature on women’s insomnia for BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour.

“We kept in touch, and then he came to my place in Vancouver. It was very brave of him because we didn’t really know each other, except for a few meals together. But he came, we got along great and we’ve been together ever since. together,” she once said.

Kim was married three times. She said yes to her first husband, Larry Davison, in 1977, but the marriage was annulled two years later. In the early 80s, she married Andre Jay Lyson and moved to Germany because of him, and they divorced after seven years. Her third husband was the American designer of audio equipment and founder of the company of the same name, Mark Levinson.

Watch Kim on Sex and the City: