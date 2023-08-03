What is Lepa Lukić’s name? Fun

Singer Lepa Lukić has been active on the music scene for six decades, and few would guess the basic information about her.

Source: MONDO/Uroš Arsić

Singer Lepa Lukić is one of the most famous names in folk music, and she has an enviable career behind her, which she started back in 1965. She has been active on the music scene for six full decades, and the private, especially love life of the queen of folk music has always intrigued everyone.

Recently, she spoke to the media about her first marriage, in which she suffered abuse and real torture, and after the divorce, she married two more times. However, in addition to numerous hits and a successful career, few would guess some basic information about her. Lepa is considered the oldest active singer on the scene. She was born in 1940 and is now 83.

Her real name is Leposava Mušović. She derived the nickname Lepa from her first name, while she kept her last name Lukić after divorcing her first husband.



See description

HE HAS BEEN ON THE SCENE FOR 6 DECADES, AND DO YOU KNOW HOW OLD HE IS AND HIS NAME? Few people know this information about Lepoja Lukić

Hide description

Source: Youtube/Lepa LukicNo. image: 9 1 / 9 Source: YouTube/Grand Magazin Tv GrandBr. image: 9 2 / 9 Source: MONDO/Uroš ArsićNo. image: 9 3 / 9 AD Source: MONDO/Uroš ArsićNo. image: 9 4 / 9 Source: Pink/screenshotNo. image: 9 5 / 9 Source: YouTube/Ami G ShowNo. image: 9 6 / 9 AD Source: Youtube/AmiG Show/screenshotNo. image: 9 7 / 9 Source: YouTube/Emisija Premijera/printscreenNo. image: 9 8 / 9 Source: Kurir TV screenshotNo. picture: 9 9 / 9 AD

This is how she spoke about him:

“I married him very young. It was youth folly. Throughout our marriage he was very jealous. He could not control that possessiveness in any way, and I absolutely did not want to give up what I loved most, singing, for him.” said Lepa recently.

“He started pulling on my sleeve. I told him to stop or I’d call the police. At that point he snapped and said, ‘Tonight we’re going to finish both of us.’ followed. He pulled me into the car. While driving, I tried to open the door and jump out, but he held the steering wheel with one hand and the handle of my door with the other so that I wouldn’t get out. He told me that we should go to the forest on Košutnjak to finish both ! He wanted to kill me and himself.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

