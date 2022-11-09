Home World What is Musk’s acquisition of Twitter’s new popular platform Mammoth Mastodon? – BBC News in Chinese
World

What is Musk’s acquisition of Twitter’s new popular platform Mammoth Mastodon? – BBC News in Chinese

by admin
What is Musk’s acquisition of Twitter’s new popular platform Mammoth Mastodon? – BBC News in Chinese
  • Zoe Kleinman
  • BBC technology correspondent

news/240/cpsprodpb/6241/production/_127535152_gettyimages-1244516684.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/6241/production/_127535152_gettyimages-1244516684.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/6241/production/_127535152_gettyimages-1244516684.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/6241/production/_127535152_gettyimages-1244516684.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/6241/production/_127535152_gettyimages-1244516684.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>news/240/cpsprodpb/6241/production/_127535152_gettyimages-1244516684.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/6241/production/_127535152_gettyimages-1244516684.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/6241/production/_127535152_gettyimages-1244516684.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/6241/production/_127535152_gettyimages-1244516684.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/6241/production/_127535152_gettyimages-1244516684.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>

image source,NurPhoto

One of the biggest beneficiaries of Musk’s acquisition of Twitter and Twitter users looking for alternative social platforms has been Mastadon (Mammoth).

What kind of platform is this?

According to the platform’s self-introduction, there are 655,000 existing users, of which 230,000 are new users who joined in the past week.

From the interface, Mammoth is very similar to Twitter — users post, and others can reply, like, retweet, and follow each other.

You may also like

Overseas financial media focus: US states’ midterm elections...

Early Reading｜The 14th China Airshow opens, and a...

Ukraine – Russia: news on the war today...

What ETFs can investors watch as the U.S....

United States, in the midterm elections threats to...

Edward Cox: “It is not certain that we...

“He is going to die”: pressing on Al-Sisi...

Russia-Ukraine, political scientist Kolesnikov: “Putin is lying and...

Midterm elections, what people vote for in the...

Use: Seattle school shooting, one dead. A suspect...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy