Home » what is the average exchange rate of the euro | Info
World

what is the average exchange rate of the euro | Info

by admin
what is the average exchange rate of the euro | Info

The National Bank of Serbia has announced the official middle exchange rate of the euro for Thursday, July 13, 2023.

Source: MONDO/Uroš Arsić

The official middle exchange rate of the euro today is 117,2342 dinars for the euro, which is a slight change compared to yesterday, the National Bank of Serbia announced.

The dinar will maintain the same value against the euro as it did a month ago, on an annual basis it will be stronger by 0.1 percent, and since the beginning of the year it will be stronger by 0.1 percent. The indicative exchange rate of the dinar against the dollar is stronger by 0.6 percent today and amounts to 105.6354 per dollar.

The dinar is stronger against the dollar by 2.9 percent than a month ago, on an annual basis it is stronger by 10.7 percent, and compared to the beginning of the year it is stronger by 4.3 percent.

BONUS VIDEO:

01:03 “THE BIGGEST CLIMATE CHANGES AWAIT US IN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS!” Experts warn: Northern and southeastern Europe will suffer the most Source: Kurir television

Source: Kurir television

(WORLD)

See also  Blinken visiting China from June 16: "Establishing communication channels." Beijing: "Taiwan a US pawn to contain us"

You may also like

Young Heroes of the Soviet Union, book review...

Chefs Campinas 2023 on Sunday, 07/16 – MONDO...

Fire Breaks Out at Astilleros del Golfo in...

We must stand alongside Ahmad Manasra and his...

Ex Udinese – Handanovic is free: no renewal...

France, unsuccessful searches for a 2-year-old boy who...

Connected beyond borders, Chadian bloggers at #237BloggerSummit –...

Thailand, no breakthrough: senators close to the coup...

Serbs kicked out of accommodation in Greece |...

The Threat of F-16s to Ukraine’s Nuclear Security:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy