what is the average exchange rate of the euro | Info

The National Bank of Serbia has announced the official middle exchange rate of the euro for Thursday, July 13, 2023.

The official middle exchange rate of the euro today is 117,2342 dinars for the euro, which is a slight change compared to yesterday, the National Bank of Serbia announced.

The dinar will maintain the same value against the euro as it did a month ago, on an annual basis it will be stronger by 0.1 percent, and since the beginning of the year it will be stronger by 0.1 percent. The indicative exchange rate of the dinar against the dollar is stronger by 0.6 percent today and amounts to 105.6354 per dollar.

The dinar is stronger against the dollar by 2.9 percent than a month ago, on an annual basis it is stronger by 10.7 percent, and compared to the beginning of the year it is stronger by 4.3 percent.

