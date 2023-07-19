What is the best passport in the world in 2023 | Info

The best passport in the world is no longer Japanese.

Source: MONDO/Nemanja Stanojčić

The race to top the global passport list for 2023 just got a little more interesting. For five years, Japan ranked first in the “Henley Passport Index”, however, now Singapore has “stole his crown”.

During the summer of 2023, Japan “fell” to third place, and Singapore rose to first, whose citizens can travel to 193 out of 227 countries around the world without a visa. Germany, Italy and Spain rose to second place with visa-free access to 190 destinations, while Japan and South Korea are joined in third place by Austria, Finland, France, Luxembourg and Sweden. Citizens from those seven countries have access to 189 destinations without a visa.

The “Henley Passport Index” is based on data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and ranks 199 passports worldwide. It is updated in real time throughout the year, as and when visa policy changes come into effect, CNN writes.

The best passports in 2023:

1. Singapore (192 destinations)

2. Germany, Italy, Spain (190 destinations)

3. Austria, Finland, France, Japan, Luxembourg, South Korea, Sweden (189)

4. Denmark, Ireland, Netherlands, UK (188 destinations)

5. Belgium, Czech Republic, Malta, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Switzerland (187 destinations)

6. Australia, Hungary, Poland (186 destinations)

7. Canada, Greece (185 destinations)

8. Lithuania, United States of America (184 destinations)

9. Latvia, Slovakia, Slovenia (183 destinations)

10. Estonia, Iceland (182 destinations)

The worst passports in 2023:

101. Syria (30 destinations)

102. Iraq (29 destinations)

103. Afghanistan (27 destinations)

BONUS VIDEO:

01:00 Traveling by plane Source: Tiktok/sophiacelentano48

Izvor: Tiktok/sophiacelentano48

(WORLD)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

