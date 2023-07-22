Home » What is the birthday of Đola Đogani | Entertainment
Đole Đogani has been the target of positive comments for years because of his appearance, which he takes great care of even in his seventh decade.

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt, who justifiably stole the show at Wimbledon recently with his appearance, has been the main topic in all media and social networks in recent days because of his youthful appearance at the age of 59.

In the midst of the debate about the appearance of the Hollywood actor – whether he had plastic surgery and which ones, singer Vesna Đogani shared a photo of her husband, Đolet Đogani from the beach and compared him to Pit. Đole Đogani has been the target of positive comments for years because of his appearance, which he clearly takes care of even in his seventh decade, and he can boast of a sculpted figure that even younger boys would envy.

“Brad Pitt at almost 60 years old looks brutally good, something like Đole Đogani in our country,” reads a post by a Twitter user, which Vesna shared on her Instagram.

Đole is 18 years older than his wife, and the difference has never been a problem for them. The popular dancer was born in 1960, and on July 1 he celebrated his 63rd birthday.


“BRAD PITT LOOKS GOOD AS OUR JOLE GIOGANI!” Dancer is compared to a famous actor, and few people know how OLD HE IS!

