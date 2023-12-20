What is the caganer, the popular (and eschatological) figure of Catalan nativity scenes at Christmas?

The Caganer: The Unique Christmas Tradition of Barcelona’s Nativity Scenes

In the Christmas markets of Barcelona, the symbol of the caganer stands out amid the traditional representations of Mary, Joseph, Jesus, and various other nativity characters. The caganer, a little man in traditional Catalan clothing, is a figure that some may find surprising, if not outright shocking. The statue depicts a person with their pants down, in a squatting position, appearing to be defecating. The figure is often adorned with a red beret and may even be shown smoking a pipe or reading a newspaper.

According to Marc-Ignasi, a member of the Association of Friends of Caganer, the tradition of the caganer reflects the unique sense of humor of the Catalan people. The figure is placed in the background of nativity scenes, hidden from view as a sign of respect to the other characters. This has turned it into a recreational element where people enjoy searching for the caganer, turning the hunt into a game.

There are multiple theories surrounding the origin and significance of the caganer. Some suggest that it is rooted in pagan traditions as well as the idea of fertility and the biological cycle. Others view it as a form of protest or counterpoint to the solemnity of the nativity scenes. Ultimately, the caganer has become a unique and long-standing tradition in Catalan culture.

This tradition has gained interest beyond Catalonia, with members of the Association of Friends of Caganer hailing from various countries, including Italy, Germany, Japan, and the US. However, not everyone has grasped the cultural significance of the figure, with an American restaurateur having to dismantle a caganer exhibition due to a lack of understanding.

In recent years, the caganer has experienced a surge in popularity with figurines featuring various famous personalities, from Leo Messi to Yoda. The figure can now be found in a wide range of materials, including wood, soap, glass, chocolate, and paper mache.

The caganer is not the only unique tradition associated with Catalan Christmas customs. Another eschatological character, known as the Nadal tio or Yule log, also plays a role in the festivities. This character is believed to bring gifts by appearing at people’s doorsteps and then defecating presents, as an unconventional way of delivering holiday cheer.

The caganer and Nadal tio are just two examples of how Catalan culture embraces traditions that celebrate life in unconventional ways, bringing a special and distinctive touch to the holiday season.

