The girl is in a hospital in Belgrade, where she was admitted because of her bad condition.

Source: Courier/Private archive

A girl (8), who, as is suspected, was held in a bathtub by her father and abused in an apartment on Zvezdara she is in a children’s hospital in Belgrade, where she was admitted for rehydration and realimentation.

“She needs it because of her severe and long-term malnutrition”, they say in this health institution. The girl was kept in the apartment by her father (38), for whom a manhunt was issued, a everything became known when the woman (45), with whom he was in an emotional relationship, came to the police station with a broken nose and bruises under her eyes and reported him for violence. Today, after four days of pursuit, he was found, arrested and detained for 48 hours.

“She came all beaten up and covered in blood. She reported that her partner had beaten her, that the violence continues and that there is an 8-year-old girl in the apartment who is being held as a slave. The Palilula police went to the place and found a terrible scene,” he said. interlocutor. The girl’s father he was already in prison in 2015 due to domestic violence. The girl has never been to the doctor for a check-up, she has never started school, nor has she gone outside. The neighbors never saw the child. She was found curled up in the bathtub, disoriented, malnourished…

So far, the First Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office has come to know that the girl child (2015) was entrusted to the care of her father by court decision. given that the mother was previously an addict, and that the father was found to be a suitable parent. In the First Basic Court, however, they say that the verdict did not entrust the child to the father to exercise parental rights independently.

(WORLD/Telegraph)