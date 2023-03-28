Home World What is the condition of the girl who was kept as a slave by her father? Info
World

What is the condition of the girl who was kept as a slave by her father? Info

by admin
What is the condition of the girl who was kept as a slave by her father? Info

The girl is in a hospital in Belgrade, where she was admitted because of her bad condition.

Source: Courier/Private archive

A girl (8), who, as is suspected, was held in a bathtub by her father and abused in an apartment on Zvezdara she is in a children’s hospital in Belgrade, where she was admitted for rehydration and realimentation.

“She needs it because of her severe and long-term malnutrition”, they say in this health institution. The girl was kept in the apartment by her father (38), for whom a manhunt was issued, a everything became known when the woman (45), with whom he was in an emotional relationship, came to the police station with a broken nose and bruises under her eyes and reported him for violence. Today, after four days of pursuit, he was found, arrested and detained for 48 hours.

“She came all beaten up and covered in blood. She reported that her partner had beaten her, that the violence continues and that there is an 8-year-old girl in the apartment who is being held as a slave. The Palilula police went to the place and found a terrible scene,” he said. interlocutor. The girl’s father he was already in prison in 2015 due to domestic violence. The girl has never been to the doctor for a check-up, she has never started school, nor has she gone outside. The neighbors never saw the child. She was found curled up in the bathtub, disoriented, malnourished…

So far, the First Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office has come to know that the girl child (2015) was entrusted to the care of her father by court decision. given that the mother was previously an addict, and that the father was found to be a suitable parent. In the First Basic Court, however, they say that the verdict did not entrust the child to the father to exercise parental rights independently.

See also  A fire destroyed the quasi-aircraft carrier!U.S. sailors deliberately set fire to 63 injured and scrapped aircraft carrier jqknews

(WORLD/Telegraph)

You may also like

Crypto Entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried, Arrested for Financial Fraud...

“Immediate measures to mitigate the water crisis in...

Nashville massacre, from the bodycam of the policemen...

The Silk Road: new series by Delos Digital

“The PNRR is central to the territories and...

VIDEO – Silvestri and the comment on penalties:...

From measures for bills to the procurement code:...

Deea and Dinu Maxer divorce after 18 years

Microsoft announces Elite Controllers in red and blue

Italian Church raises funds for Syria and Türkiye...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy