What is the daily wage for picking raspberries | Info

Malinari offer as much as 7,000 dinars per day for those who want to harvest it, but no one will work.

Never more work, never less workers. These days, we increasingly see ads in which workers are wanted, especially young ones for jobs in youth cooperatives, as well as for seasonal jobs such as picking raspberries, blueberries… Employers offer more than decent daily wages, many even offer accommodation and food, but no one responds to the ads. One of the main questions that arises is why young people do not want to work.

For a beggar raspberry up to 50 euros

That raspberry is definitely the red gold of Serbia is also shown by the fact that it will this year, the daily wage for pickers will be as much as 50 euros. The owners of the miniatures will give about 5,000 dinars, and some even more than that because, as they say, despite the good salary, there is no one to work. The daily wage can be less than this amount if the employer provides food and accommodation, while sometimes that is also included in the main price.

The problem of lack of workers could affect this sector this year as well, so the possibility is often mentioned employment of workers from Eastern Europe and Asia. They have already been hired for various long seasonal jobs. Raspberry grower Vladan Rajaković said that this year the yield will be much better.

“Fortunately, the snow did not harm this year’s harvest. For the most part, my raspberries have been paid for, I know from other sources that some have these problems. This year, for the first time, I may run into a problem because I will have to have workers, so far I have picked with family members. The problem can to be in the price that we guess will be 200-300 dinars, so I don’t know how I will fit in with the workers. I haven’t tried to look for them yet. It was difficult to find them even though the daily wage was up to 5,000 dinars, many people lost part of their crop in the absence of manpower,” said Rajaković.

Per diem 7,000 dinars

According to the Youth Cooperatives in Serbia, this season the most sought-after workers are for work in the fields. Breda Milić from the Youth Association “Bulevar” tells RTS: “We are talking about jobs in garden centers or picking raspberries, cherries, cherries,” says Milić. As she emphasizes, this does not mean that young people are not hardworking, but they need a certain skill and endurance to do something like that, because the job involves being in the sun for seven, eight or 10 hours.

Per diems are, depending on the difficulty and type of work, from two to seven thousand dinars, per month and more than 50,000. As noted by the Youth Association, there has been a shortage of workers in the hospitality industry for several seasons. Anyone between the ages of 15 and 30 can apply.

Pickers are wanted all over Serbia

Pickers are wanted all over Serbia, and there is a large offer of jobs in fruit-growing regions, such as the surroundings of Ivanjica, Arilje, Guča and Kosjerić, where there are a large number of raspberry plantations. Raspberries, blueberries, peaches, strawberries, apples and other fruits that require a large number of pickers open up the possibility of employment, and plantation owners offer a daily wage of up to 5,000 dinars this year.

“They know that daily wages can be even more, they know that daily wages can go up to 50, 60 euros, depending on the employer. It is very important what the employers offer, whether you will have accommodation and transport. These are hard physical jobs, young people are most interested in that work. Older people can’t even do that work, they can’t withstand such an effort in the sunTurinski told Prva TV.

